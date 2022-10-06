ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County Treasurer candidates spar over partisanship of down-ballot offices; Clerk candidates agree on election security

The Garfield County Treasurer’s Office and other elected administrative positions in the county should not be partisan offices, the challenger for the treasurer’s position said during Wednesday’s Issues and Answers Forum in Glenwood Springs. “There are some (elected) offices where policies are driven from a partisan point...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: Prop 125, keep Tom J., Moller best suited, Thompson Divide, clergy support, and some kudos

Passage of Prop 125 will allow grocery stores to sell wine. Grocery stores will not be expanded to allow for wine sales; food items will be removed to make room for wine. Rural Colorado grocery stores are small, with limited shelf space. Ever since beer sales were allowed in grocery stores, we have seen many healthy and organic food items disappear from local store shelves to make way for more and more beer. It’s hard to fathom where they will put the wine.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

HD57 candidates talk rural mental healthcare, education needs

House District 57 candidates Perry Will and Elizabeth Velasco share a similar promise when it comes to Western and rural Colorado: Putting the people who live here above anything else. However, Wednesday’s 2022 Issues and Answers Forum at Glenwood Springs City Hall saw the candidates give varying takes on issues,...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Garfield County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Prosecution argues suspect’s mental state not a contributing factor in alleged March stabbing in Glenwood Springs

A mental evaluation conducted on a Glenwood Springs resident accused of attempted murder revealed a diagnosis of level one autism spectrum disorder, major depressive disorder with anxious distress and a deficiency in math. Angel Rivas Tellez was 17 when he was arrested for allegedly entering a home by force in...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Proposition 123 for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Person
David Bernhardt
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Robert “Poogie” Gomez

A celebration of life will be held for Robert “Poogie” Gomez on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2-4 at the Glenwood Springs Park and Recreation. Sopris room A. We ask for all of Robert’s friends to come out and celebrate his beautiful life with us. Support Local...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?

A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Ethel Elizabeth (Cook) Richards

With great sadness, the children of Ethel Elizabeth Richards announce the passing of their mother. What a life she lived! A modern pioneer woman. She was ninety-seven years young. Born to Guy and Arzala Cook in New Castle, Colorado, on September 12, 1925, she lived what few have experienced. The Roaring 20s! The Great Depression! A World War, and closer to her Colorado upbringing, a full life lived in the high mountain country of grazing cattle and small log cabins to a small town filled with a closely-knit family.
PARACHUTE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fine food for Glenwood Springs’ furry residents

A new pet store in Glenwood Springs serves food that even humans couldn’t turn their nose up at. “It’s all natural, minimally processed, all natural supplements and minerals in it, nothing synthetic,” said owner, Mike Polzin a native from Grand Junction. Mountain Dog Pet Supply just opened...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Suspected cocaine ring busted in Rifle

An investigation into an alleged cocaine distribution ring in Rifle has led to the seizure of 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms and more than $39,000 in cash, a Friday Rifle Police Department news release states. The investigation took place over the past five months. Investigators executed multiple arrest and...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Barbara Ann Jansen

Barb Jansen left this earth to travel onto her next adventure on September 24, 2022, after bravely living with multiple complicated health issues. She was born on September 12, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first of 13 children. As an adult, Barb moved from Minnesota to South Dakota. There she would go on to adopt her only daughter Judy, who was 8 years old at the time of adoption. For all of Judy’s life, Barb made sure she was loved, safe and well taken care of.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

‘Hurricane Diane’ brings existentialism to Carbondale

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company at 76 Promenade, Carbondale. When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday until Oct. 16. “Hurricane Diane” brings a charming, butch god to restore the earth to its natural state and a bit of existential crises along the way. “It’s...
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

UPDATE: Police say public safety threat in Eagle is over

Police activity in the area of I-70 mile marker 146 and Wapiti Road in Eagle has ended, according to an EC alert issued at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday. Activity in the area led to traffic issues westbound on I-70 in the Eagle area. An earlier alert told residents to not pick up hitchhikers and to contact police for suspicious persons in the area.
EAGLE, CO

