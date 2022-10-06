Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Treasurer candidates spar over partisanship of down-ballot offices; Clerk candidates agree on election security
The Garfield County Treasurer’s Office and other elected administrative positions in the county should not be partisan offices, the challenger for the treasurer’s position said during Wednesday’s Issues and Answers Forum in Glenwood Springs. “There are some (elected) offices where policies are driven from a partisan point...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ballot debate pits hope against skepticism over workforce housing proposal in Glenwood Springs
The proposed 2.5% lodging tax to help workforce housing, or ballot issue 2C, was debated at Wednesday’s Glenwood Springs Issues and Answers Forum with the opposed party being Citizens Concerned about City Council. Clark Anderson, the head of the Glenwood Springs Ad Hoc Housing Committee that conducted months of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Prop 125, keep Tom J., Moller best suited, Thompson Divide, clergy support, and some kudos
Passage of Prop 125 will allow grocery stores to sell wine. Grocery stores will not be expanded to allow for wine sales; food items will be removed to make room for wine. Rural Colorado grocery stores are small, with limited shelf space. Ever since beer sales were allowed in grocery stores, we have seen many healthy and organic food items disappear from local store shelves to make way for more and more beer. It’s hard to fathom where they will put the wine.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
HD57 candidates talk rural mental healthcare, education needs
House District 57 candidates Perry Will and Elizabeth Velasco share a similar promise when it comes to Western and rural Colorado: Putting the people who live here above anything else. However, Wednesday’s 2022 Issues and Answers Forum at Glenwood Springs City Hall saw the candidates give varying takes on issues,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prosecution argues suspect’s mental state not a contributing factor in alleged March stabbing in Glenwood Springs
A mental evaluation conducted on a Glenwood Springs resident accused of attempted murder revealed a diagnosis of level one autism spectrum disorder, major depressive disorder with anxious distress and a deficiency in math. Angel Rivas Tellez was 17 when he was arrested for allegedly entering a home by force in...
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
nbc11news.com
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
ouraynews.com
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Robert “Poogie” Gomez
A celebration of life will be held for Robert “Poogie” Gomez on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2-4 at the Glenwood Springs Park and Recreation. Sopris room A. We ask for all of Robert’s friends to come out and celebrate his beautiful life with us. Support Local...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America
One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Ethel Elizabeth (Cook) Richards
With great sadness, the children of Ethel Elizabeth Richards announce the passing of their mother. What a life she lived! A modern pioneer woman. She was ninety-seven years young. Born to Guy and Arzala Cook in New Castle, Colorado, on September 12, 1925, she lived what few have experienced. The Roaring 20s! The Great Depression! A World War, and closer to her Colorado upbringing, a full life lived in the high mountain country of grazing cattle and small log cabins to a small town filled with a closely-knit family.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fine food for Glenwood Springs’ furry residents
A new pet store in Glenwood Springs serves food that even humans couldn’t turn their nose up at. “It’s all natural, minimally processed, all natural supplements and minerals in it, nothing synthetic,” said owner, Mike Polzin a native from Grand Junction. Mountain Dog Pet Supply just opened...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Suspected cocaine ring busted in Rifle
An investigation into an alleged cocaine distribution ring in Rifle has led to the seizure of 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms and more than $39,000 in cash, a Friday Rifle Police Department news release states. The investigation took place over the past five months. Investigators executed multiple arrest and...
Shots Fired As Bear Attacks Colorado Man in His Backyard: 'Be Vigilant'
The man had injuries to his hand and arm. "This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and 'bear aware' at all times," said a wildlife officer.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Barbara Ann Jansen
Barb Jansen left this earth to travel onto her next adventure on September 24, 2022, after bravely living with multiple complicated health issues. She was born on September 12, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first of 13 children. As an adult, Barb moved from Minnesota to South Dakota. There she would go on to adopt her only daughter Judy, who was 8 years old at the time of adoption. For all of Judy’s life, Barb made sure she was loved, safe and well taken care of.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘Hurricane Diane’ brings existentialism to Carbondale
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company at 76 Promenade, Carbondale. When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday until Oct. 16. “Hurricane Diane” brings a charming, butch god to restore the earth to its natural state and a bit of existential crises along the way. “It’s...
UPDATE: Police say public safety threat in Eagle is over
Police activity in the area of I-70 mile marker 146 and Wapiti Road in Eagle has ended, according to an EC alert issued at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday. Activity in the area led to traffic issues westbound on I-70 in the Eagle area. An earlier alert told residents to not pick up hitchhikers and to contact police for suspicious persons in the area.
