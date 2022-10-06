Read full article on original website
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Geoff Diehl, Leah Allen spotlight parental choice at Mass. schools
Leah Allen, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts lieutenant governor, is poised to serve as the czar of parental rights and children should she and gubernatorial running mate Geoff Diehl win their general election bid next month. Allen, a nurse who lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Don’t fixate on the state’s elite private schools
LOCAL COVERAGE of the latest US News and World Report ranking of US colleges has focused on the fact that 7 Massachusetts schools made the top 50. People have questioned these rankings for years. From a local perspective, they highlight an important question: why do these elite private colleges dominate discussions of higher education here when they educate so few Massachusetts students?
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Report: Massachusetts ballot question 4 slight risk of tracking undocumented immigrants
Question 4 will ask you whether you support current law in allowing undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver's license.
NECN
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
country1025.com
Yes, this is the best AIRBNB in Massachusetts!
The prices of rent and mortgages are going up to the point where it might seem economically sound to just rent an Airbnb for the month. And that had me thinking, if I wanted to REALLY live it up in Massachusetts at an Airbnb where would I stay and how much would it cost?
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
NHPR
In Massachusetts, only Berkshire County is rated 'high' for Covid by CDC
Berkshire is the only county in Massachusetts right now to be rated with a high community Covid-19 level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people in counties with a 'high' community rating wear masks. Pittsfield, Massachusetts Public Health Nurse Manager Pat Tremblay said...
NECN
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Massachusetts ballot question 2 on regulation of dental insurance
Ballot question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums.
License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says
BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
Massachusetts Residents Receiving ‘Your Opinion Matters’ Poll, Is it a Scam?
I don't know about you but over the past few days, I have been receiving this text that looks a little sketchy. A few people I know who live in the Berkshires have been receiving this text as well. The text reads Your Opinion Matters and then the text continues on with the following information.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Massachusetts gets $145 million to expand broadband
MASSACHUSETTS HAS BEEN awarded $145 million in federal money to expand broadband internet access, the White House announced Thursday. Jacob Leibenluft, US Treasury Chief Recovery Officer, said in a conference call with reporters that an estimated 16,000 Massachusetts locations, homes and businesses, will be connected to high-speed internet through these initiatives. That represents 27 percent of those in Massachusetts who still lack high-speed internet.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
wgbh.org
What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance
When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
1420 WBSM
