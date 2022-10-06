ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Don’t fixate on the state’s elite private schools

LOCAL COVERAGE of the latest US News and World Report ranking of US colleges has focused on the fact that 7 Massachusetts schools made the top 50. People have questioned these rankings for years. From a local perspective, they highlight an important question: why do these elite private colleges dominate discussions of higher education here when they educate so few Massachusetts students?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
NECN

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Yes, this is the best AIRBNB in Massachusetts!

The prices of rent and mortgages are going up to the point where it might seem economically sound to just rent an Airbnb for the month. And that had me thinking, if I wanted to REALLY live it up in Massachusetts at an Airbnb where would I stay and how much would it cost?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Dartmouth College#The New York Post#Smith College#Hampshire College#Amherst College#Umass Dartmouth#Bristol Community College#Fox News
NHPR

In Massachusetts, only Berkshire County is rated 'high' for Covid by CDC

Berkshire is the only county in Massachusetts right now to be rated with a high community Covid-19 level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people in counties with a 'high' community rating wear masks. Pittsfield, Massachusetts Public Health Nurse Manager Pat Tremblay said...
NECN

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Laboratories
commonwealthmagazine.org

Massachusetts gets $145 million to expand broadband

MASSACHUSETTS HAS BEEN awarded $145 million in federal money to expand broadband internet access, the White House announced Thursday. Jacob Leibenluft, US Treasury Chief Recovery Officer, said in a conference call with reporters that an estimated 16,000 Massachusetts locations, homes and businesses, will be connected to high-speed internet through these initiatives. That represents 27 percent of those in Massachusetts who still lack high-speed internet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
wgbh.org

What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance

When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy