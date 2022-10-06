LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.

PILLAGER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO