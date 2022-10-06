Read full article on original website
Lakes Area United Way Chili Cook-Off Returns to Westgate Mall
Signs of cold weather are on the way in Minnesota and with that, the fall season always brings great smells of baking and cooking. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakes Area United Way Chili cook-off returned to the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. Lakes Area United Way...
North Country Trail Association Holds Annual Conference in Walker
Education, entertainment, and the environment were at the center of the annual North Country Trail Association conference in Walker this year. With over 200 participants joining in workshops and on the hiking trails, members took part in the five-day celebration of this nationally recognized landmark. It’s a trail that spans...
Golden Apple: Pillager Charter School Rebrands to Central Lakes Adventure School
It’s the same school in Pillager with the same learning opportunities for students, but it now has a new name. Central Lakes Adventure School, formerly the Pillager Area Charter School, serves grades 7-12. It’s not your traditional school, because students take multiple trips to learn about industries and companies within the state and are able to experience hands-on learning.
Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck
LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.
Highway 34 Construction Project Raises Concerns for Lake Country Scenic Byway
Recently, the Lake Country Scenic Byway, which stretches from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and all the way to Walker, has been a source of controversy due to a proposed construction project that would be taking place along Highway 34. The project will take place along 21 miles of Highway...
Pillager Man Pinned Under Truck in Lake Edward Township
A 31-year-old Pillager man was found unconscious pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township last evening. At approximately 4:17 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
My Neighbor to Love Coalition to Break Ground on Brainerd Housing Development
Help for the homeless is on the way in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The My Neighbor to Love Coalition is launching a supportive housing development for the homeless. A groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on Jackson Street in Brainerd. The day was chosen because it also happens to be World Homeless Day.
Brainerd Receiving Funding for City Revitalization Projects
At their latest meeting, Brainerd’s Economic Development Authority discussed new funding from the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the city. The Main Street Revitalization Economic Program is a grant program provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) that offers funds to organizations around the state. The program gave funds to the Initiative Foundation, who in turn allocated $765,600 to Brainerd to go towards 33 projects involving housing, landscaping and streetscaping, small businesses, and child care.
