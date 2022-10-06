Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Further 20% Fall in U.S. Stocks ‘Certainly Possible,' Says IMF Director
Tobias Adrian, director of monetary and capital markets at the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC Jamie Dimon's call that U.S. stocks could tumble another 20% was "certainly possible." Sentiment had so far held up relatively well, but a shift in this could spark a further downturn, he said. Adrian also...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Are Up as Investors Await Inflation Data
Stock futures are rising slightly Wednesday as investors look ahead to inflation data and earnings in the coming days that may provide insight into the future health of the economy. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 48 points, or 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.15%, while futures...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the U.S. due later stateside. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3% higher. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower and the Topix was down 0.28%. Japan's...
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest Twitter, Valero and Occidental Petroleum Could Rally Soon, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that there are three stocks that could be set to rally. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Twitter, Valero and Occidental [Petroleum] could have some upside here," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that there are three stocks that...
NBC San Diego
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise
It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says to Avoid Stocks in the ‘House of Pain' Nasdaq 100 Index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
NBC San Diego
Inflation Expectations Ease, While Spending Outlook Tumbles, Fed Consumer Survey Shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: Service Corporation International Is a Good Stock to Own
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. MGM Resorts International: "I don't really care for that group, but you know what, I think anything can bounce in that business." Take-Two...
NBC San Diego
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.4% in September, More Than Expected as Inflation Persists
The producer price index increased 0.4% for September, compared with the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.6% from a year ago. Wholesale prices rose more than expected in September despite Federal Reserve efforts to...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
NBC San Diego
Young, Wealthy Investors Are Flocking to Alternative Investments, Study Shows. What to Know Before Adding to Your Portfolio
Some 75% of high-net-worth investors between the ages of 21 and 42 don't expect "above-average returns" solely from traditional stocks and bonds, a study shows. As a result, 80% of young investors are turning to so-called alternative investments, which fall outside of traditional asset classes. Younger, wealthy investors are looking...
NBC San Diego
Fed Officials Expect Higher Rates to Stay in Place, Meeting Minutes Show
Federal Reserve officials have been surprised at the pace of inflation and indicated at their last meeting that they expect higher interest rates to remain in place until prices come down, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's September meeting. In discussions leading up to a 0.75 percentage...
NBC San Diego
Europe's Busiest Airport, London Heathrow, Says the Demand for Air Travel Remains Uncertain
LONDON — Europe's busiest airport, London Heathrow, gave a downbeat assessment of the industry on Tuesday, saying the "demand outlook remains uncertain" as economic turbulence, a new wave of Covid-19 and the escalating crisis in Ukraine could cause disruption to the barely-recovered aviation sector. The sector experienced unprecedented chaos...
NBC San Diego
Malaysia Should Focus on Inflation and Its Economy — Not Elections: Mahathir, Anwar
The Malaysian government should be tackling Malaysia's economic problems instead of holding elections especially when corruption has tainted the path to the polls, former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir says. Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament on Monday to set up an early election. "I do not...
NBC San Diego
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
NBC San Diego
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Meta Quest Pro VR Headset That Will Cost $1,500
Meta's new headset costs $1,100 more than the Quest 2 headset, which sells for $400. The Meta Quest Pro contains some mixed reality technologies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to discuss bringing the company's apps like Teams into VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that...
Comments / 0