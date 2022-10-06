ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Further 20% Fall in U.S. Stocks ‘Certainly Possible,' Says IMF Director

Tobias Adrian, director of monetary and capital markets at the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC Jamie Dimon's call that U.S. stocks could tumble another 20% was "certainly possible." Sentiment had so far held up relatively well, but a shift in this could spark a further downturn, he said. Adrian also...
Stock Futures Are Up as Investors Await Inflation Data

Stock futures are rising slightly Wednesday as investors look ahead to inflation data and earnings in the coming days that may provide insight into the future health of the economy. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 48 points, or 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.15%, while futures...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the U.S. due later stateside. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3% higher. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower and the Topix was down 0.28%. Japan's...
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
Jim Cramer Says to Avoid Stocks in the ‘House of Pain' Nasdaq 100 Index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
Young, Wealthy Investors Are Flocking to Alternative Investments, Study Shows. What to Know Before Adding to Your Portfolio

Some 75% of high-net-worth investors between the ages of 21 and 42 don't expect "above-average returns" solely from traditional stocks and bonds, a study shows. As a result, 80% of young investors are turning to so-called alternative investments, which fall outside of traditional asset classes. Younger, wealthy investors are looking...
Fed Officials Expect Higher Rates to Stay in Place, Meeting Minutes Show

Federal Reserve officials have been surprised at the pace of inflation and indicated at their last meeting that they expect higher interest rates to remain in place until prices come down, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's September meeting. In discussions leading up to a 0.75 percentage...
Europe's Busiest Airport, London Heathrow, Says the Demand for Air Travel Remains Uncertain

LONDON — Europe's busiest airport, London Heathrow, gave a downbeat assessment of the industry on Tuesday, saying the "demand outlook remains uncertain" as economic turbulence, a new wave of Covid-19 and the escalating crisis in Ukraine could cause disruption to the barely-recovered aviation sector. The sector experienced unprecedented chaos...
Malaysia Should Focus on Inflation and Its Economy — Not Elections: Mahathir, Anwar

The Malaysian government should be tackling Malaysia's economic problems instead of holding elections especially when corruption has tainted the path to the polls, former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir says. Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament on Monday to set up an early election. "I do not...
