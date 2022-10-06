Read full article on original website
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing
The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism
Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets
The National League East turned out to be the lone must-watch division in the final weeks of the regular season. In the end, the Atlanta Braves had the last laugh over the New York Mets. The Braves clawed their way to first place in the NL East after they had trailed the Mets by 10.5 […] The post Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom bares status of finger injury ahead of Mets’ do-or-die Game 2
The New York Mets dropped their Wild Card opener against the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs, so that means they are likely to activate Jacob deGrom earlier than planned. However, the question is whether the star pitcher is ready and healthy to play or not. For those not...
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job
Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around
The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
‘We don’t quit’: Scott Servais’ stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners were dead in the water, facing an 8-1 deficit heading into the sixth inning in front of a hostile crowd filled with Toronto Blue Jays fans. But somehow, some way they were able to pull off a comeback of epic proportions. The Blue Jays were left stunned in what seemed to be […] The post ‘We don’t quit’: Scott Servais’ stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid reacts to Phillies sweeping Albert Pujols, Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies are advancing to the NLDS after taking care of business against the St. Louis Cardinals. One man who’s clearly hyped about the result is 76ers center Joel Embiid. The Sixers star tweeted out his excitement shortly after the Phillies garnered the final out of Game 2.
Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners have done the improbable to book their tickets to the American League Divisional Series. That’s after they came all the way back from an 8-1 score deficit Saturday night in Game 2 of their Wild-Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to take a 10-9 victory. According to […] The post Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get all the love after final Cardinals at-bats
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both ended their legendary careers on Saturday night as the St. Louis Cardinals bowed out of the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the heartbreaking 2-0 loss, both Pujols and Molina went down swinging – literally – and extended the Cardinals’ lifeline during...
Carlos Rodon’s Giants future gets blunt take from team president
The San Francisco Giants are preparing themselves for life without starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after just one season with the team. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi admitted as much on Friday after their season ended, noting that he expects the team to be in the market for at least one starting pitcher this offseason (via Maria Guardado of MLB.com).
Rafael Devers trade question gets firm, 5-word response from Chaim Bloom
The Boston Red Sox are entering an offseason full of big questions after a rough 2022 season. Arguably the biggest question of them all involves star third baseman Rafael Devers and his looming extension. The Sox and Devers tried to negotiate a deal last offseason, but it sounded like the two sides were very far […] The post Rafael Devers trade question gets firm, 5-word response from Chaim Bloom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays
The Cleveland Guardians are officially heading to the ALDS to face the New York Yankees after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the Wild Card. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off bomb in the bottom of the 15th inning to break a scoreless draw, but center fielder Myles Straw revealed that he actually […] The post Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
In a possible series-clinching game and a chance to move on to the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card. With this highly anticipated matchup on tap for this afternoon, it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our […] The post AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
