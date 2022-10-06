ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing

The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism

Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets

The National League East turned out to be the lone must-watch division in the final weeks of the regular season. In the end, the Atlanta Braves had the last laugh over the New York Mets. The Braves clawed their way to first place in the NL East after they had trailed the Mets by 10.5 […] The post Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Cal Eldred
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Ned Yost
Person
Dayton Moore
ClutchPoints

John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job

Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt

The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around

The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cleveland Guardians#The Kansas City Royals#American League Central#Vinniepasquantino#Rbi
ClutchPoints

‘We don’t quit’: Scott Servais’ stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners were dead in the water, facing an 8-1 deficit heading into the sixth inning in front of a hostile crowd filled with Toronto Blue Jays fans. But somehow, some way they were able to pull off a comeback of epic proportions. The Blue Jays were left stunned in what seemed to be […] The post ‘We don’t quit’: Scott Servais’ stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners have done the improbable to book their tickets to the American League Divisional Series. That’s after they came all the way back from an 8-1 score deficit Saturday night in Game 2 of their Wild-Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to take a 10-9 victory. According to […] The post Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon’s Giants future gets blunt take from team president

The San Francisco Giants are preparing themselves for life without starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after just one season with the team. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi admitted as much on Friday after their season ended, noting that he expects the team to be in the market for at least one starting pitcher this offseason (via Maria Guardado of MLB.com).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rafael Devers trade question gets firm, 5-word response from Chaim Bloom

The Boston Red Sox are entering an offseason full of big questions after a rough 2022 season. Arguably the biggest question of them all involves star third baseman Rafael Devers and his looming extension. The Sox and Devers tried to negotiate a deal last offseason, but it sounded like the two sides were very far […] The post Rafael Devers trade question gets firm, 5-word response from Chaim Bloom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays

The Cleveland Guardians are officially heading to the ALDS to face the New York Yankees after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the Wild Card. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off bomb in the bottom of the 15th inning to break a scoreless draw, but center fielder Myles Straw revealed that he actually […] The post Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022

In a possible series-clinching game and a chance to move on to the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card. With this highly anticipated matchup on tap for this afternoon, it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series,  where our […] The post AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy