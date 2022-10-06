Read full article on original website
South takes Fall Brawl
PARKERSBURG — Payton Mackey’s kill sealed match point for Parkersburg South here Saturday afternoon inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as the Patriots won their own Fall Brawl by knocking off Huntington 21-25, 25-19 and 25-14. Neither the Patriots nor the Highlanders of head coach Anne Marie Serrano qualified as the top seed out of pool play. Those honors went to Ritchie County and Magnolia, but the Blue Eagles were eliminated by the Highlanders — 25-19 and 25-20 — while the Patriots bested Ritchie County 25-17 and 25-23 in the semifinals.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are winding down the regular season in high school football, and teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were fighting for playoff contention. The Parkersburg Big Reds break its three-game losing streak by defeating South Charleston 52-17 at Stadium Field. In a WVSSAC Class A showdown, the...
Williamstown wins big over Weir on homecoming
WILLIAMSTOWN — Though it was an unconventional homecoming for Williamstown, the team took care of business anyway. Rickie Allen’s 209 yards and four rushing scores led the way, as the ‘Jackets defeated Class AA Weir 42-13 on Friday night from Don Drumm Stadium. W’town quarterback Maxwell Molessa was a gametime decision, as the lingering shoulder injury he suffered a couple weeks ago kept him out of this contest. In stepped Colt Hesson, and he kept the ball moving throughout the night.
PSHS girls defeat Brooke, 4-2
PARKERSBURG — On a night dedicated to the senior members of the Parkersburg South girls soccer team, two players from that graduating class rose up to the occasion as the Patriots defeated Brooke, 4-2, Saturday at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Mackenzie Mott, who opened the season as South’s frontline keeper,...
River gets victory over Zeps on Homecoming
(WTRF)–Since losing to Barnesville three weeks ago, the River Pilots outscored their next two opponents with a combined score of 90-15. The Zeps also win two straight since dropping their only game of the year to Union Local. It was Homecoming for River. At halftime River Pilots led 33-14 and they didn’t let up on the […]
Parkersburg cruises to homecoming victory over South Charleston
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another one here Friday night on homecoming at Stadium Field as the host Big Reds used a big third quarter to run away from South Charleston, 52-17, in a Mountain State Athletic Conference clash. The Black...
Williamstown beats Wood County Christian, St. John
WILLIAMSTOWN — Defending Class A state champion Williamstown made the short trek to Wood County Christian here Thursday night and swept the host Wildcats and St. John Central to improve to 25-5. The Yellowjackets of head coach Rachelle Cole, who were originally set to compete at Hurricane, routed the Irish 25-4 and 25-7 after the host Wildcats opened the triangular with a 25-6 and 25-7 triumph.
Bowler Duane Smith honored to join Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG — Duane Smith, the co-proprietor of Pike Street Lanes, was more than honored following his induction last month into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame. The 1986 Parkersburg South graduate, who earned his degree in sports management at West Virginia University, still owns the city record high series of 878 he rolled at Pike Street Lanes.
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
Cleo Levi Fleming
Cleo Levi Fleming, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at his residence. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis speaks with Parkersburg High School students
PARKERSBURG — Students at Parkersburg High School Thursday spoke with Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis via Zoom as part of their Sports in American Culture classes. This was the students first interview of the year with a sports figure. “We spent the first three weeks of the year studying...
Jeremy Neil Cassidy
Jeremy Neil Cassidy, 44, of Belpre, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins, 82, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2nd, 2022. Born in Knoxville, Ohio, he was one of five children. He attended Porterfield Baptist Church, and was a true Christian man. Butch never knew a stranger, and was a friend to anyone. Truck driver by trade, he worked at many companies including; Wood Mobile Homes, Miller Produce of Belpre, Borg Warner, A&R Transport, and Walmart. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bartlett #293. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Watkins, his daughter Angela Lynn Watkins, and two grandchildren, Vadalyn Watkins Taylor and Dexter Barry Watkins Taylor. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Clark Watkins, his mother, Dorothy Watkins, his sisters Sandra Miller and Janice Wood and his brother, Curtis Watkins. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. The family has entrusted Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre with the arrangements.
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor. Pearl worked and retired from the food industry...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
