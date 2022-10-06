Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin
When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern struggles to find rhythm, drops homecoming game against Wisconsin 42-7
Early on, a packed Ryan Field was filled with a sea of purple. That first-half energy was the only thing that went the Wildcats’ way in Northwestern’s homecoming matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. The Cats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) struggled mightily against the Badgers (3-3, 1-2), suffering a...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Bryce Gallagher embraces leadership role in standout junior season
Nearing the end of Northwestern’s first quarter against Penn State, junior linebacker Bryce Gallagher watched quarterback Sean Clifford’s pass spiral. As the ball moved downward, it seemed to be on a perfect path toward Gallagher. So he dove for it, intercepting the ball as he hit the ground. It was a joyful moment in a tense, rainy game, and his teammates surrounded him, jumping up and down.
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Chicago Marathon Guide: Start time, street closures, route map and more
The Chicago Marathon makes a big economic impact, with tens of thousands of runners and their supporters coming into the city for the big race:
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?
Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
wgnradio.com
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program
Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Daily Northwestern
‘With specificity, there’s universality:’ Destinos uplifts and amplifies Latino voices
When Ana Velazquez was growing up during the 1980s in McKinley Park, her family was one of only a few Mexican American families in the Chicago working class neighborhood. As her interest in theatre grew throughout high school and college, she sought to embrace her identity as a Latina from Chicago.
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Tyson Foods joins several other big companies leaving Chicago. What's going on?
McDonald's said it's staying in Chicago, but other companies that are leaving the city have been less forthcoming about their reasons.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
ABC7 Chicago transmission engineer Doris Grimes retires after 45 years
Congratulations, Doris! We're wishing you all the best in your next chapter.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston History Center hosts virtual tour of Evanston’s eight African American Heritage sites
The Evanston History Center hosted a presentation Thursday night to virtually walk residents through eight different Evanston sites that symbolized the role Black residents played in the city’s history. The event, titled “Changing the Narrative: A Look at African American Heritage Sites in Evanston,” attracted 50 people. Local historian...
Retired Chicago officer’s lost ring returned through coincidence and connection
“I’m sure my mother in heaven is very happy that the ring was reunited with her son."
Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday
The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s NNE winds […]
