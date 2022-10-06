ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin

When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
Daily Northwestern

Football: Bryce Gallagher embraces leadership role in standout junior season

Nearing the end of Northwestern’s first quarter against Penn State, junior linebacker Bryce Gallagher watched quarterback Sean Clifford’s pass spiral. As the ball moved downward, it seemed to be on a perfect path toward Gallagher. So he dove for it, intercepting the ball as he hit the ground. It was a joyful moment in a tense, rainy game, and his teammates surrounded him, jumping up and down.
NBC Chicago

Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?

Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
wgnradio.com

Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program

Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church

There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Daily Northwestern

Evanston History Center hosts virtual tour of Evanston’s eight African American Heritage sites

The Evanston History Center hosted a presentation Thursday night to virtually walk residents through eight different Evanston sites that symbolized the role Black residents played in the city’s history. The event, titled “Changing the Narrative: A Look at African American Heritage Sites in Evanston,” attracted 50 people. Local historian...
WGN News

Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday

The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s NNE winds […]
