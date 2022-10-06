Read full article on original website
Related
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
localocnews.com
Woodbridge and Irvine football teams back in action Friday night after a week off
Woodbridge players warm up in a game earlier this season. (Photo OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Woodbridge and Irvine high school football teams, who both had a bye last week, return to action Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-3...
tigerdroppings.com
Tickets For Friday's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco High School Game Are Going for $150 Each
The two best high school football teams in the country go head-to-head on Friday when the No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves visit the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs. at the 9,000-seat Santa Ana Stadium, making the game the hottest ticket in Southern California this weekend. Tickets are going for a whopping $150 each...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC football coach Lincoln Riley at Mater Dei, St. John Bosco game to watch top recruits
St. John Bosco and Mater Dei, the nation's top two high school football teams, are squaring off Friday night in one of the biggest prep games of the past decade. The contest, which features more than 70 Division I football prospects, will showcase players who collectively hold scholarship offers in ...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
It's here, No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: 'Let's get ready to rumble'
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Drum roll please. Cue the marching band. Rise for the national anthem. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) versus No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) is at last upon us. The kickoff for the regular season Super Bowl of 2022 high school football is just a few ...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now
If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Big interceptions in final quarter help Irvine rally for win over Woodbridge
Irvine running back Evan Hasegawa looks for a hole on a carry during the first quarter of Friday‘s game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Woodbridge and Irvine football games often go down to the wire and Friday night’s non-league game, in front of a big crowd at Irvine Stadium, was no exception.
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
localocnews.com
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
localocnews.com
Orange County Museum of Art Hosts 24-Hour Grand Opening Oct. 8-9
The Orange County Museum of Art invites the community to a 24-hour celebration to commemorate the opening of the museum’s new home on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and goes until 5...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed
The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
Comments / 0