Orange County, CA

Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
localocnews.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties

SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed

The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

