Jamestown, RI

Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
saltwatersportsman.com

Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island

The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

6 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

NORWICH, Conn — Six businesses were robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
NORWICH, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window

12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Home damaged following fire in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass., (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a home on Reed Street in Swansea Saturday night.   Swansea Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Patterson, says the flames appeared to be started by an electrical malfunction.  Patterson also says there was minor damage to the downstairs bedroom, but the residents should be able to return inside the home […]
SWANSEA, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating

Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
TIVERTON, RI

