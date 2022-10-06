Read full article on original website
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
Man killed in Tiverton industrial incident
An investigation is underway after a Providence man was killed while working in Tiverton Friday morning.
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
Fire breaks out at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
South Kingstown mourns passing of former fire chief
According to current Chief Steven Pinch, Boisvert passed away on Tuesday.
Crews respond to rollover crash in Portsmouth
The crash caused a fire hydrant to launch approximately 200 feet in down the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk.
Police: Woman withdrew $16K from victim’s account
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone's account without their consent.
6 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area
NORWICH, Conn — Six businesses were robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
DCYF: Providence 5-year-old’s near death caused by maltreatment
The incident occurred on Sept. 14, according to DCYF, though no additional details regarding what happened were released.
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window
12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Home damaged following fire in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass., (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a home on Reed Street in Swansea Saturday night. Swansea Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Patterson, says the flames appeared to be started by an electrical malfunction. Patterson also says there was minor damage to the downstairs bedroom, but the residents should be able to return inside the home […]
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
New Route 138 extension off Pell Bridge in Newport opens
Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating
Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
