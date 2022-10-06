ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man

PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
PULLMAN, WV
Wood County Commission approves opioid settlement agreement

PARKERSBURG — Wood County Commissioners on Thursday approved a settlement in an opioid lawsuit against two distributors and three pharmacies, although how much money the county will receive and how it can be used has yet to be determined. The percentage of the damages local government entities will receive...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Mid-Ohio Valley students explore options at Manufacturing in Action

MARIETTA — Students from the region learned about opportunities during Manufacturing in Action at the Washington County Career Center, an event marking National Manufacturing Day on Friday. “It’s all about awareness,” Tony Huffman, superintendent of the Career Center, said. “One opportunity they have, that I feel like maybe we...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg City Council to consider carryover allocations

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday will consider proposals for the fund balance carried over from the previous fiscal year. If referred by the five-member committee, the full council will vote on the budget revisions in a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Finance Committee meets an hour earlier in the executive conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Building, across from council chambers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director

PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial

BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
BELPRE, OH
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members

MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
MARIETTA, OH
Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Dale and Emma Flinn to Sara Bennett, 2 tracts Logan Ave and Strip, Parkersburg District, $20,000. * Sean and Madison Michael to Jordan and Mariah Knotts, tract 1.4338 acres Sugar Camp Road and all...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event

Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
EXIT Riverbend Reality announces new hires

PARKERSBURG — Marley Umensetter and Jordan Fields have joined EXIT Riverbend Realty. EXIT Riverbend Realty, 130 Fourth St., Parkersburg, is a member of EXIT Mid-Atlantic’s expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security

CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff: pursuit suspect in custody

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody. He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue. We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Spero Health a beacon of hope for those lost in addiction

PARKERSBURG — Spero Health is an outpatient medically assisted treatment facility that’s changing the scene with its harm-reduction philosophy and mission aligned with the facility administrator, Stormy Barnes, who has a personal stake in this industry. “Spero means so much to me because their mission is saving lives,...
PARKERSBURG, WV

