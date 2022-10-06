Read full article on original website
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Look Back: Blennerhassetts not forgotten
Blennerhassett contrived to exist till the year 1831, when he ended his sad career, dying in the arms of his wife in the 66th year of his age [1765-1831]. For eleven long years Mrs. Blennerhassett struggled hard with both hands and head to support her family, till, age creeping upon her, she resolved to visit New York and attempt to get some compensation for her property destroyed by the United States troops. She arrived in that city in 1842 with an invalid son. Most of the actors in that drama, the recollections of which she wished to revive, had passed away, and the scenes in which it had been acted had long ago been stripped by civilization of the charms that had endeared them to her youth.
Mid-Ohio Valley students explore options at Manufacturing in Action
MARIETTA — Students from the region learned about opportunities during Manufacturing in Action at the Washington County Career Center, an event marking National Manufacturing Day on Friday. “It’s all about awareness,” Tony Huffman, superintendent of the Career Center, said. “One opportunity they have, that I feel like maybe we...
Parkersburg cruises to homecoming victory over South Charleston
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another one here Friday night on homecoming at Stadium Field as the host Big Reds used a big third quarter to run away from South Charleston, 52-17, in a Mountain State Athletic Conference clash. The Black...
Bowler Duane Smith honored to join Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG — Duane Smith, the co-proprietor of Pike Street Lanes, was more than honored following his induction last month into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame. The 1986 Parkersburg South graduate, who earned his degree in sports management at West Virginia University, still owns the city record high series of 878 he rolled at Pike Street Lanes.
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Four facing charges after pursuit through Vienna, Williamstown
VIENNA — Four people were charged Friday after a pursuit from Vienna to Williamstown, the Vienna Police Department said. The incident started shortly before noon when police officers from Vienna made a traffic stop on Grand Central Avenue on a 2020 Honda Civic involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, a release from Police Chief Michael Pifer said. The investigation involved the distribution of suspected fentanyl, the release said.
Caperton Center students spice up pumpkins with LED program
PARKERSBURG — Seventh grade students in the Computer Science for Innovators and Makers class at the Caperton Center programmed LED lights pixel by pixel to create faces and designs on pumpkins Thursday. “Each one of these LEDs, the one closet to the power is number zero, so they had...
Pet of the Week: Cress from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cress WTAP’s Pet of the Week. She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cress is a 7-year-old domestic short-haired cat who loves to be around other cats!. She loves sitting on your lap, she loves to be petted, and overall, she is...
EXIT Riverbend Reality announces new hires
PARKERSBURG — Marley Umensetter and Jordan Fields have joined EXIT Riverbend Realty. EXIT Riverbend Realty, 130 Fourth St., Parkersburg, is a member of EXIT Mid-Atlantic’s expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
