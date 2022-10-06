Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jurors decide no mercy in Thompson murder conviction
PARKERSBURG — Friday marked the final day of the Victor Lee Thompson murder trial and the family of Darren Salaam are satisfied with the verdict and the decision of the jury to not grant mercy to the defendant. The jury reconvened Friday to consider whether Thompson, 44, of Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Victor Lee Thompson found guilty of murder
PARKERSBURG — Victor Lee Thompson was found guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court. The jury spent the afternoon deliberating after closing arguments were given after 1:15 p.m. in the court of Wood County Circuit Judge Jason Wharton. Thompson, 44,...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff: pursuit suspect in custody
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody. He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue. We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thompson convicted of felony murder
A Parkersburg man on trial this week for a May 2021 murder was convicted Thursday of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary in Wood County Circuit Court. Victor Lee Thompson, 44, who testified Wednesday he acted in self-defense, was found guilty of killing Darren Jimmie Salaam on May 30, 2021 at a residence on 17th Avenue in Parkersburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police investigating Virginia Avenue shooting
PARKERSBURG – Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a Parkersburg man in critical condition. Parkersburg Police responded at 9:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. They found a 30-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he is in critical condition, Stalnaker said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Four facing charges after pursuit through Vienna, Williamstown
VIENNA — Four people were charged Friday after a pursuit from Vienna to Williamstown, the Vienna Police Department said. The incident started shortly before noon when police officers from Vienna made a traffic stop on Grand Central Avenue on a 2020 Honda Civic involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, a release from Police Chief Michael Pifer said. The investigation involved the distribution of suspected fentanyl, the release said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
WTAP
Former West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on October 6 to witness tampering. According to a news release and documents read...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police
PARKERSBURG — The following reports have been released by the Parkersburg Police Department on Oct. 5:. * William J. Dawson, 38 of Parkersburg was arrested on for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant for grand larceny. * Misty L. Farnsworth, 40 of Parkersburg...
WSAZ
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security
CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Athens County man receives prison sentence
ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
WTAP
Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darlene F. Shrader Dunn
Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away following an extended illness. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, W.Va. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Comments / 0