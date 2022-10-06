ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 teenagers charged in DTLA stabbing death of vendor

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJSnY_0iNwhe4p00
| Photo courtesy of Levi Clancy/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Two 17-year-olds have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a vendor in downtown Los Angeles, the District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The teens are accused in the slaying of Du Young Lee, 56, who was robbed and killed Saturday afternoon near the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street.

Lee was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

An investigation at the scene revealed the victim was involved in a fight with suspects described as a male and a female, according to Cruz.

“The male suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times,” Cruz said.

The two stabbing suspects fled the scene on foot but were eventually taken into custody, Cruz said.

The teens — who remain in custody — are due back in juvenile court Oct. 26, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement announcing the filing of the case, District Attorney George Gascón said, “Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Vigil honors store owner killed in downtown Los Angeles stabbing

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department began to detail some of the events that led up to the fatal stabbing of 56-year-old Du Young Lee, who was memorialized at a vigil that night in downtown Los Angeles. The stabbing on Saturday afternoon occurred after two 17-year-olds went into Lee’s hair extension and wig store […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtla#Murder#Violent Crime#Olympic Boulevard
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park: LAPD

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon. The collision, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive, was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westsidetoday.com

Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree. Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree of West Los Angeles businesses. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Thursday, August 22, 2022 around 7:25 p.m., the suspect was observed on CCTV walking up to a coffee shop located in the 2400 block of Federal Avenue while holding a large rock in his right hand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Several injured in Atwater Village area after LAPD pursuit ends in crash

Multiple people are injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Atwater Village area. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers began following a red Chevy Silverado truck, which they believed to be stolen near the intersection of N. Figueroa Street and Riverside Drive. After following the driver for a little over five minutes, they began pursuit at 7:52 p.m.The suspect led them on a brief pursuit through the Elysian Valley area before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle on Riverside Drive and Fletcher Drive. Officers arrested the suspect, who fled on foot, a short time later. Several people were injured during the crash and police called rescue ambulances to the scene to assist. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy