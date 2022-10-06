Read full article on original website
hudson.oh.us
Public Safety Open House
Join us for our Public Safety Open House at the Fire/EMS and Police Stations on Oviatt Street. Food and refreshments and activities for the whole family!
hudson.oh.us
Let's Talk Hudson - Communications Survey
The City of Hudson's Communications Office is committed to communication practices that enhance citizen and employee understanding of City objectives, issues, decisions and challenges. Equally important, the Communications Office seeks to increase citizen engagement and offer meaningful opportunities for feedback about city services and operations. We constantly strive to improve...
hudson.oh.us
Be a Hero! Join Hudson EMS!
HUDSON, OH (October 8, 2022) – Hudson EMS is hiring paramedics! Join our great EMS team that averages 2,400 calls a year. Hudson runs three ALS squads out of a single centralized station that is shared with the Hudson Fire Department. Fire certifications are not required, as Hudson EMS is a separate service from Hudson Fire.
hudson.oh.us
HPP Receives Recognition for Storm-Outage Response Assistance
The City of Hudson is proud to announce the honor we have received as a result of several recent achievements throughout the past year (2021) during the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. Hudson Public Power received a Mutual Aid Commendation in recognition of providing mutual aid assistance to...
hudson.oh.us
Council Meeting Highlights from October 4, 2022
Following is a summary of Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting. To watch the meeting, visit www.hudson.oh.us/WatchMeetings. Council entered executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee. Proclamation. Recognition of National Colonial Heritage Month. At the request of the Ezekial Richardson Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames...
