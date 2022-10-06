Read full article on original website
wach.com
'We're taking a look': Fairfield County council proposes solutions to EMS shortage
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — People in Fairfield County may soon be seeing some relief after a meeting with council members and first responders. The issue is an ongoing shortage in emergency responders, which forced one of their ems stations to close for nearly a week and a half.
Disappearance of two children under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who went missing around the same time on Saturday morning. The sheriff's department said that 11-year-old Kobe Jackson and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez both went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday. They are not related but are believed to be together.
Sheriff: Social media hoax led to scare at Blythewood High, sheriff says
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A report of shots fired at Blythewood High School was a hoax, one of several in South Carolina Wednesday that started from a TikTok challenge, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots...
Calhoun County advancing plans for new fire training facility
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County is advancing a plan for a new fire training facility. It will be located along Doodle Hill Road just outside the town of St. Matthews. Local firefighters say they're hoping a new centrally-located facility will allow them to better serve residents throughout the county.
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
Sumter County resident living near landfill calls litter 'outrageous,' seeks solution
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The sound of cars breaks the silence in Dave Watt's rural East Sumter neighborhood. Many travelers are headed to the Sumter County Landfill, just miles away from his home on Florence Highway. "I'd like to count the number of vehicles that come by here," Watt...
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
Two people displaced after fire in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire on Token Street displaced two people Saturday morning. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Token Street at around 9:15 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital. On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road....
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
Columbia opens Community Promotions Grant applications for first time in years
COLUMBIA — For the first time in years, Columbia nonprofits can apply for funding through the city's Community Promotions Grant program. The city has $140,000 to dole out. Applications are due by noon on Oct. 28. The grant comes from the city's general fund, so it's only available when...
Our View: Elect Ellis to be state superintendent
Perhaps the most important race on the ballot in November is for the person who will be the next state superintendent of education. We strongly recommend that you vote for the teacher in the race, Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis of Lexington County. Unlike her main challenger, she has completed all of the requirements to be able to take office on day one.
Fort Jackson confirms investigation underway following death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A soldier trainee has died after being found unresponsive at Fort Jackson, leading to a 48-hour training stand-down. A media relations spokesperson for Fort Jackson said that the 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
Here's what new businesses are coming to Columbia's Devine Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Devine Street Commercial District has seen a lot of change over the years. From their clothing store Brittons, located on Devine, Perry Lancaster and his wife Stacy Levinson have watched the area evolve. "We moved to Devine street 26 years ago," Lancaster said. "The trolley...
