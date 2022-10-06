Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again in West Virginia; five virus-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total moved back over 1,000 Friday while five more virus-related deaths were reported. The active total, which dipped below 1,000 on Thursday, was at 1,022 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 288 new positive cases for the day.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston University
Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It
The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
Learn about the importance of West Virginia natural resources at Forest Festival
The Monongahela National Forest was joined by The Nature Conservancy and The Natural Resource Conservation Service, among other agencies at the 2022 Conservation Village at the Mountain State Forest Festival.
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security
CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
woay.com
West Virginia Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty responds to Hope Scholarship decision
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) President L. Paul Hardesty shared his thoughts in an open letter following the state Supreme Court’s decision to approve the Hope Scholarship Act. Hardesty states the BOW respects the Court’s decision and plans to move forward with the legislation as...
WVNT-TV
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
West Virginians react to Hope Scholarship ruling
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hope Scholarship recipients who were supposed to receive educational funding for the 2022-2023 academic school year will receive the entire scholarship, but it might not happen until January 2023. That’s according to the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled the Hope Scholarship Voucher Program constitutional […]
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
NRVNews
Freeze Warning Tonight
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Encourages Those in State Who Haven't Already to Get Omicron Booster Shot
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice encouraged everyone who hasn't gotten the omicron booster shot yet to consider doing so during Thursday's COVID press conference. The briefing began with the governor offering his condolences to the families of the most recent COVID-related deaths. There have been nice since the last press conference to bring the state's total to 7,445.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
