Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley students explore options at Manufacturing in Action
MARIETTA — Students from the region learned about opportunities during Manufacturing in Action at the Washington County Career Center, an event marking National Manufacturing Day on Friday. “It’s all about awareness,” Tony Huffman, superintendent of the Career Center, said. “One opportunity they have, that I feel like maybe we...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
WTAP
Downtown PKB is making the city a brighter place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB’s arts committee asked Jordana Bungard who is apart of West Side Sign Company to put wraps on some of the planters. The wraps were placed on planters on the corner of Ann street and 2nd as well as near Maka-Mia Pizza. Executive Director...
Vienna Community Building to host health screenings event
VIENNA — Residents living in and around Vienna can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic and serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on Nov. 22 at the Vienna Community Building,1301 34th St. Screenings can check for:. * The level of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Caperton Center students spice up pumpkins with LED program
PARKERSBURG — Seventh grade students in the Computer Science for Innovators and Makers class at the Caperton Center programmed LED lights pixel by pixel to create faces and designs on pumpkins Thursday. “Each one of these LEDs, the one closet to the power is number zero, so they had...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Cress from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cress WTAP’s Pet of the Week. She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cress is a 7-year-old domestic short-haired cat who loves to be around other cats!. She loves sitting on your lap, she loves to be petted, and overall, she is...
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Hughes Properties LLC to Givemore Estates LLC, part tracts Lot Avery St, Parkersburg City District, $18,500. * Randall Givens to Brian Hausman, Lot 15 E G Martin’s Maple Wood addition all interest in oil,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director
PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
EXIT Riverbend Reality announces new hires
PARKERSBURG — Marley Umensetter and Jordan Fields have joined EXIT Riverbend Realty. EXIT Riverbend Realty, 130 Fourth St., Parkersburg, is a member of EXIT Mid-Atlantic’s expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Four facing charges after pursuit through Vienna, Williamstown
VIENNA — Four people were charged Friday after a pursuit from Vienna to Williamstown, the Vienna Police Department said. The incident started shortly before noon when police officers from Vienna made a traffic stop on Grand Central Avenue on a 2020 Honda Civic involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, a release from Police Chief Michael Pifer said. The investigation involved the distribution of suspected fentanyl, the release said.
