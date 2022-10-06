ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Things to do around Dallas County this weekend include a car show, Wauktoberfest

By Staff Report
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IaBw_0iNwhG5V00

Nunn Train

9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 starting at Dallas County Courthouse, Adel.

The Zach Nunn Train campaign event will kick off with a rally at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 outside the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel. The program, featuring the latest campaign updates from Nunn, will also see state and local Dallas County GOP candidates attending. Those who would like to join the Nunn Train parade to the Dallas County Courthouse should line up at 8 a.m. at the Dallas County Fairgrounds on the north side of town. The Nunn Train will then travel across the 3rd District with stops in Corning, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Earlham and West Des Moines.

Winter Coat Giveaway

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Adel First Christian Church, Highway 169 and Rapids St.

The Dallas County Winter Coat Giveaway will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Adel First Christian Church. In partnership with Adel Rotary, St. John's Knights of Columbus and Adel Women's Club, the church will have new winter coats in sizes infant to adult as well as hats and mittens. The Clothes Closet will also be open, offering gently used clothing and new underwear and socks. Everyone is welcome. Everything is free.

DCH 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Perry.

Pink ladies and classic car fans are invited to get ready for the Muscle Up or Sock Hop Around 5K Walk/Run benefitting the Dallas County Hospital Foundation. The run/walk will start and stop at Dallas County Hospital with several 70s stations at various points in town. The event will also feature a costume contest for the best individual and group. October is National Mammography Month and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Participants will also receive a pink head band. The cost is $20 for children and $25 for adults or $20 with a group of 4+. Find more information, including an online sign-up link, on the DCH 5K Walk/Run event Facebook page .

Fall Festival & Candy Crawl

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

The city of Grimes and Polk County Sheriff's Office will celebrate the season with the Fall Festival and Candy Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 8. Enjoy plenty of candy, food trucks, a kid zone, demonstrations, great vendors and activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Sports Complex. This family-friendly event will offer a sensory-friendly time from 10-10:30 a.m. Costumes are encouraged!

PerryDice Cruizers Car Show

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Perry.

Cruize in to Perry on Saturday, Oct. 8 to show off your car, truck, or bike and check out all the other entries from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 cars, trucks, bikes to register will receive a dash plaque. A $5 entry fee will be collected to help defray costs this year. All are welcome. For more information, contact Dean at 515-491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.

High Trestle Hawk Watch

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at High Trestle Trail Bridge overlook.

Join several “hawkers” as they watch the river of raptors move south along the Des Moines River on Saturday, Oct. 8. They will be helping new and experienced birders identify the birds as they pass. Viewing will be on the west overlook on the Woodward side of the HTB. Parking is on the east side, off of QF in Boone County. A half-mile walk on level ground is required. No registration is required.

Wauktoberfest 2022

5-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Waukee Downtown Triangle.

The Waukee Area Historical Society will host Wauktoberfest, sponsored by Hy-Vee on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets will be available in advance for $10 per person with one drink ticket included at www.WaukeeHistory.org. Tickets will be $15 per person at the gate. Buy tickets at the gate for $15 per person. All proceeds go to support the Waukee Area Historical Society. The Wauktoberfest Celebration will be held under a big tent at the Waukee Triangle. Come for the evening and enjoy Hy-Vee’s menu of German food. Heartland Roofing, Siding, and Solar is sponsoring the Wauktoberfest stage. Bring your dancing shoes, as the evening will start with the Des Moines Polka Band. Rock the rest of the night with Gimikk performing from 8-11 p.m. The beer garden is being sponsored by Next Generation Realty and will feature a variety of beers from Confluence Brewery. Water and soft drinks will also be available to purchase.

Bouton's Haunted Church

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 111 State St., Bouton.

The Bouton and Perry Fire Departments will host a haunted church from 7-10 p.m. every Saturday night in October. Admission is $5 per person.

Perry Fine Arts presents Bus Boys

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present Bus Boys at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Perry Performing Arts Center. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Perry Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Mike Franken Meet and Greet

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at La Poste, 1219 Warford St., Perry.

Perry Area Democrats will be hosting a Meet and Greet for Admiral Mike Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at La Poste. The public is invited to come listen to Franken as he discusses policy issues and how he would represent Iowa in the Senate.

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center's luncheon has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 due to the death of a lifelong Woodward resident. The menu includes beef burgers, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and desserts. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Dallas County News:

Pen City Current

County residents need to brace for assessment hikes

Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny

(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
ANKENY, IA
Axios

Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed

The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge police chief announces retirement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge's police chief is calling it a career. Roger Porter recently announced his retirement from the force. He told KCCI that this will allow him to spend more time with his family. Porter will be ending his employment with the city in April of...
FORT DODGE, IA
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council

NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
NEWTON, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

