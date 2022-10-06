ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Metro News

Morgantown notches key victory with 14-0 triumph over Fairmont Senior

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown’s aggressive defense made all the difference Friday as the Class AAA No. 16 Mohigans blanked Class AA No. 11 Fairmont Senior at Pony Lewis Field, 14-0. Although the Mohigans (4-2) did not turn them into points, Morgantown forced two key turnovers in the fourth quarter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Times-Reporter

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, October 8

Race winner: Ryan Blohm (University) 15:34.67. Dover: 10. Luke Jones 16:12.22, 27. Carson Roberson 17:03.74, 51. Egidio DeFazio 18:04.10, 64. Chase Daniel 18:24.41, 81. Brian Hutchison 18;42.79. Conotton Valley: 44. Evan Siedel 17:49.61, 173. Levi Kuhn 21:20.84. Harrison Central: 63. Sean Forrester 18:22.81, 131. Brent Malcomb 19:54.75, 133. Aiden Hays 19:54.79, 146. Charles Garbrant 20:24.34, 186. Bryce Wallace 22:05.45.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

Week 8 Tuscarawas County high school football scores: Indian Valley takes on Ridgewood

Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off tonight with several big games on the schedule. New Philadelphia plays host to Lexington in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. Indian Valley tries to keep pace in the Inter Valley Conference South aganst co-leader Ridgewood. Dover looks to avoid its four-game losing streak in 30 years with a road test at Boardman. ...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ritchie falls in 34-32 thriller to South Harrison

ELLENBORO — In one of the most exhilirating finishes this season involving a Mid-Ohio Valley high school football game, Ritchie County came within of a two-point conversion of matching 16th-ranked South Harrison before falling to the Hawks 34-32 Friday night on senior night at Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium. Following...
HIGH SCHOOL
WSAZ

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ironton High School

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday Night Lights Friday morning at Ironton High School with an early morning pep rally. The fighting tigers will take on Coal Grove Friday, October 7 for a 7 p.m. match up.
IRONTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
