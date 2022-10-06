Read full article on original website
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown’s aggressive defense made all the difference Friday as the Class AAA No. 16 Mohigans blanked Class AA No. 11 Fairmont Senior at Pony Lewis Field, 14-0. Although the Mohigans (4-2) did not turn them into points, Morgantown forced two key turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Race winner: Ryan Blohm (University) 15:34.67. Dover: 10. Luke Jones 16:12.22, 27. Carson Roberson 17:03.74, 51. Egidio DeFazio 18:04.10, 64. Chase Daniel 18:24.41, 81. Brian Hutchison 18;42.79. Conotton Valley: 44. Evan Siedel 17:49.61, 173. Levi Kuhn 21:20.84. Harrison Central: 63. Sean Forrester 18:22.81, 131. Brent Malcomb 19:54.75, 133. Aiden Hays 19:54.79, 146. Charles Garbrant 20:24.34, 186. Bryce Wallace 22:05.45.
Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off tonight with several big games on the schedule. New Philadelphia plays host to Lexington in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. Indian Valley tries to keep pace in the Inter Valley Conference South aganst co-leader Ridgewood. Dover looks to avoid its four-game losing streak in 30 years with a road test at Boardman. ...
BEALLSVILLE, Oh. — Highlights from Montcalm’s 28-8 win at Beallsville, Ohio. The Generals improved to 6-0 with the win. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
ELLENBORO — In one of the most exhilirating finishes this season involving a Mid-Ohio Valley high school football game, Ritchie County came within of a two-point conversion of matching 16th-ranked South Harrison before falling to the Hawks 34-32 Friday night on senior night at Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium. Following...
Woodrow Wilson head volleyball coach Bre Rhodes said that since she moved Alanna Penn to the outside, she has flourished in the latter part of the season. Thursday night in a tri-match sweep of Parkersburg and Greenbrier East, Penn was a difference maker for the Flying Eagles. In the four...
WSAZ
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday Night Lights Friday morning at Ironton High School with an early morning pep rally. The fighting tigers will take on Coal Grove Friday, October 7 for a 7 p.m. match up.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
CALDWELL - John Glenn picked up the road win Thursday over Caldwell withEmma Dolan and Emma Briggs collecting 10 kills apiece and Hannah DeMattio added five kills and four blocks, as the Lady Muskies improved to 9-10 overall. Dolan added two aces and two blocks, Briggs chipped in eight digs...
