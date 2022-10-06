Two people arrested over alleged shooting murder as police release shocking vision of cars alight at unit complex linked to a vehicle seen at the incident

Two major suspects are behind bars over the brutal alleged execution of another man, as a ferocious fire that destroyed seven cars and burned four others was linked to the killing.

A man and woman were taken into custody on Thursday two days after a 38-year-old Inala man was allegedly shot dead in the front yard of a Cliveden Avenue home in Brisbane's south.

He died after being struck once in the chest at close range, police will allege.

Queensland police released dramatic footage of vehicle fires burning out of control at an apartment block at Gladstone Road, Dutton Park after 11pm on Wednesday.

One of the cars was understood to be an 2016 Audi A3 police say was used as a getaway car following the shooting murder the previous morning.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows officers rushing to evacuate residents at the Dutton Park apartment complex as alarms wail and a large fire burns seven cars in the ground floor carport.

In the frantic scenes loud bangs can be heard coming from the burning vehicles, believed to be windows exploding.

Police believe one car was initially set alight and the fire spread, destroying six others.

A further four cars were damaged by the heat.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said a 26-year-old woman was the first to be arrested in Brisbane's CBD on the day of the shooting.

Then on Wednesday around 11pm a 26-year-old man was arrested at a house in the south-east Brisbane suburb of Mackenzie.

Another four men and two women were arrested at the Mackenzie house, which contained a 'sophisticated' meth lab.

Whether the shooting was drug-related is one of the current lines of enquiry.

Police released footage of the Audi A3 they will allege was used as a getaway vehicle

No charges have yet been laid.

Earlier four men and a woman went on the run after the shooting at Oxley.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said the four men and one woman armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, and potentially a handgun, were involved in the attack.

'The male deceased was struck at very close range, and we believe the weapon involved was a 12-gauge shotgun,' he told reporters on Tuesday.

Det Supt Massingham said the man had been sitting in a car near the home when the five turned up and started assaulting another man who lived at the home.

Police were called to the scene of the Oxely shooting at about 3.25am on Tuesday (pictured, police at the scene)

The 38-year-old then got out of his car and started running to the man's aid when he was shot.

The second man has suffered minor injuries and is being questioned.

Police are probing a dispute between the two men and the five suspects one to two weeks before the shooting.

'Certainly there was significant conflict amongst the whole group,' Det Supt Massingham said.

The dispute was not related to number of recent gang shootings in the city's south, he said.

The attack lasted about 30 to 40 seconds and neighbours heard more than one shot being fired.

Detectives are still hunting for the five, and are reviewing CCTV footage of a car leaving the scene, which is across the road from a primary school.

Police released an image of the car in question late on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were seen investigating and photographing the scene (above) late Tuesday morning

Queensland police have established a crime scene after a man was fatally shot in Brisbane early in the morning (pictured, police investigating the scene)

Det Supt Massingham urged anyone with information about the attack or the whereabouts of the alleged culprits to contact police.

'We have a number of persons with significant weaponry and it's important that we harness what information is available in the community this morning to set us on the right track,' he said.

The shooting occurred across the road from the Corinda State School less than six hours before hundreds of students were due to return to class after school holidays.

There's also a preschool and a childcare centre on that block in the quiet, mainly residential suburb.

Police issued two separate appeals for public help.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV from the Oxley and Corinda areas between 3.30am and 4.00am on Tuesday were urged to contact police.

Later detectives appealed for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or was travelling on Gladstone Road around 11pm with dashcam vision to contact police.