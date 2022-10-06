ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Volleyball takes five set marathon over Northwest

The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal volleyball team traveled east on Wednesday, heading to Jackson to face off with Jackson Northwest in another installment of Interstate 8 volleyball.

Northwest welcomed Coldwater to town for their annual “Go, Fight, Win against Cancer” night, a night where they recognize those close to their athletes who have fought or are fighting the evil that is cancer. Northwest reached out and did something special for Coldwater as well, honoring Coldwater assistant coach Christiana McCarrell who herself is battling cancer.

When things got going on the court it was an intense back-and-forth affair, one that would go the distance and head to five sets. In the end it was Coldwater digging deep and taking the win, downing Northwest in the five set marathon, winning by scores of 14-25, 26-24, 25-18, 24-26 and 15-10.

Coldwater was led on the night by Jaelah Sloan who had a team high 12 kills while teammate Mackenzie Scheid added a solid all-around game with seven kills, five blocks and 11 digs.

Freshman Maren DeBeau continues to play beyond her years at the setter spot, recording a team high 23 assists and a team high 20 digs to go along with three aces.Senior libero Violet Waltke had a solid night in the back row, notching 19 digs.

Also adding to the Cardinal effort was Brooklyn Kerry who had eight kills and five blocks.

With the victory Coldwater improves to 4-1 in the Interstate 8 conference. The Cardinals will be back in action on Saturday when they make the long trip to the Jenison Invitational.

Coldwater JV falls to Northwest

JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater JV Cardinal volleyball team fell to Northwest Wednesday night, losing in two sets by scores of 15-25 and 12-25.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Norah Vanwagner with three kills and three digs while Ta’vaiya Hughes added one kill, eight digs and one block.

Also adding to the JV Cardinal effort was Dakota Allen with one kill and one dig; Mckinley Kirk with one kill and one dig; Grace Riley with two kills and two digs; Macy Stanton with five assists and one dig; Coley Burkhardt with five digs and two aces; and Avery Paarlberg with three digs.

Coldwater Freshman Volleyball takes down Northwest

JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater Freshman Volleyball team brought home an exciting three set victory over Northwest Wednesday night, winning by scores of 25-17, 21-25 and 15-6.

Leading Coldwater on the night was Mackenzie Vandongen with four kills and three aces; Alyssa Carreon with three kills and 100 percent serving; Abby Garcia with one kill and three aces; Madison Stumpf with two kills; and Halie McFarland with two aces.

The Coldwater Freshman girls volleyball team will next see action Saturday when they travel to Portage Northern for an invitational.

Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
