‘RIDICULOUS,’ NASCAR shuts down claims that Kevin Harvick is penalized for speaking out on Next-Gen car

Read full article on original website
Dave Travis
3d ago
Kevin should have learned when to “hold ‘em or fold ‘em” by this time in his NASCAR career! NASCAR doesn’t take kindly to criticisms by the participants! The #4/SHR team is paying the price!
Reply(2)
8
i.dont.care
3d ago
Seems like Denny and Bubbles can say anything they like. Bubbles even cussed Nascar.
Reply
11
BEARTOWNER2020
2d ago
That's EXACTLY why he was penalized .I don't believe in coincidences either
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating
Richard Petty made a surprising comment during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when he bluntly called out his son Kyle for cheating, and, in the process, gave him a dose of his own medicine. The post Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Says It "Seems Strange" After NASCAR Hits Him With Massive Penalty
It's no secret by this point that Kevin Harvick has major problems with NASCAR leadership. After his car caught fire at the Darlington race back in September, Harvick went on his since-viral "crappy-ass parts" rant. Throughout the Cup Series playoffs, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has continued to lambast the stock car racing sanctioning body regarding the numerous safety issues with the Next Gen car, which has also caught flack for tire and parts failures. Now, Harvick is facing a massive penalty after failing a post-race inspection at Talladega Superspeedway. Considering he hasn't exactly been in NASCAR's good graces recently, Harvick thinks that NASCAR's decision to target him "seems strange."
Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report
Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott Wins at Talladega, Denny Hamlin Calls Out NASCAR: Sunday Money from Marty Smith
Not to oversimplify things too much, but if there’s been a theme to the 2022 NASCAR season, it’s to expect the unexpected. About the only thing predictable this year has been Chase Elliott‘s ability to finish near the top. Elliott drove his car to victory lane for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases
Rick Hendrick was a bit late and maybe a little forgetful in acknowledging recent work by Petty GMS that benefitted the Hendrick Motorsports empire. The post Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Sports
Saturday Charlotte Roval Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
The final race of the opening round of the Xfinity playoffs takes drivers to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson have each secured spots in the next round, leaving six spots among 10 drivers. Ryan Sieg holds...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
NBC Sports
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
CBS Sports
Financial dispute between NASCAR, race teams over revenue split spills into public eye
NASCAR race teams took to the media on Friday to voice their concerns about a financial dispute with the league over the sport's next media rights deal, indicating that the two sides are far apart in negotiations on changes to NASCAR's economic model. The dispute concerns the amount of money that race teams will receive when the sport's next media rights deal begins in 2025.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode
NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
MotorAuthority
NASCAR teams warn of "broken" economic model
Top NASCAR teams are unhappy with the series' current business model, calling it "broken" and warning that it has little chance for long-term sustainability, according to an Associated Press report on Friday. As the top NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a playoff race at the track's...
NBC Sports
Appeal panel gives William Byron his 25 points back
William Byron is back in a transfer spot after the National Motorsports Appeals Panel rescinded his 25-point penalty Thursday for spinning Denny Hamlin at Texas. By getting those 25 points back, Byron enters Sunday’s elimination playoff race at the Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC) 14 points above the cutline.
Time to check your weekend racing schedule
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity, Formula 1, ARCA and the NASCAR Modifieds will be ripping up the pavement (and occasionally some grass) this weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
Comments / 14