‘RIDICULOUS,’ NASCAR shuts down claims that Kevin Harvick is penalized for speaking out on Next-Gen car

It's no secret by this point that Kevin Harvick has major problems with NASCAR leadership. After his car caught fire at the Darlington race back in September, Harvick went on his since-viral "crappy-ass parts" rant. Throughout the Cup Series playoffs, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has continued to lambast the stock car racing sanctioning body regarding the numerous safety issues with the Next Gen car, which has also caught flack for tire and parts failures. Now, Harvick is facing a massive penalty after failing a post-race inspection at Talladega Superspeedway. Considering he hasn't exactly been in NASCAR's good graces recently, Harvick thinks that NASCAR's decision to target him "seems strange."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO