Christmas came early this year as the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's highly-anticipated holiday movie is finally here. The Netflix rom-com stars Lohan as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who suffers from amnesia after getting into a ski accident," per the streamer. After losing her memory, she "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner," played by Chord Overstreet, "and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." Not only does this mark Lohan's return to rom-coms, but the actress recorded a rendition of a classic holiday hit -- "Jingle Bell Rock" (of course) -- and a snippet of the track is featured in the trailer. The full version will be available on November 4, and "Falling For Christmas" will be released on Netflix on November 10.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO