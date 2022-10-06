Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Kathy Hilton Calls Lisa Rinna 'Biggest Bully In Hollywood' In Explosive RHOBH Reunion Trailer
Kyle Richards breaks down in tears and wants out in the wild trailer for this season's RHOBH reunion -- while Lisa Rinna claims she was "f---ing abused by Kathy Hilton." Hilton, however, hits back, while being grilled on her alleged behavior. Things got so bad, they didn't even pose together for a cast photo. The reunion kicks off October 12 on Bravo.
17 Things People Learned About How Super-Wealthy People Live After Marrying Rich
Apparently, being rich completely changes your airport experience.
toofab.com
Dua Lipa Addresses Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
"It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish." Dua Lipa says she's proudly single. During the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Levitate" opened up about her love life with guest Charli XCX.
toofab.com
Cheryl Burke Says She & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence May Go to Court Over Custody of Their Dog
"I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter." Cheryl Burke and her now ex-husband Matthew Lawrence recently settled their divorce, however, it appears the legal battle isn't over just yet. During a recent episode of her "Burke in the Game"...
toofab.com
Susan Egan -- Broadway Star & Voice of Megara in Hercules -- Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis
"I should make a full recovery, but like Justin Bieber (good company!), who announced a similar condition, I'm unable to perform at this time." Tony-nominated Broadway star Susan Egan is opening up about her health. On Thursday, Egan -- who is known for originating the role of Belle in Broadway's...
toofab.com
Lala Kent Says She 'Might Be in Love' One Year After Randall Emmett Split
"He's a unicorn," she said of the mystery man, jokingly adding, "I'm gonna need to have his baby or something." Lala Kent is opening up about her love life. While appearing on Friday's episode of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed details about a possible new romance, revealing she "might be in love" with a mystery man.
Tom Brady pokes fun at ‘old’ age during star-studded FIFA World Cup ad
Tom Brady cemented his reputation as the Calvin Coolidge of sports. A man of few words, but boy, do those short phrases have an impact. Funny, too. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback only had a two-second appearance in a Fox Sports commercial touting next month’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but that was enough to steal the show, Entertainment Tonight reported.
toofab.com
'Falling For Christmas' Trailer: Lindsay Lohan Loses Memory In Netflix Rom-Com
Christmas came early this year as the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's highly-anticipated holiday movie is finally here. The Netflix rom-com stars Lohan as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who suffers from amnesia after getting into a ski accident," per the streamer. After losing her memory, she "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner," played by Chord Overstreet, "and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." Not only does this mark Lohan's return to rom-coms, but the actress recorded a rendition of a classic holiday hit -- "Jingle Bell Rock" (of course) -- and a snippet of the track is featured in the trailer. The full version will be available on November 4, and "Falling For Christmas" will be released on Netflix on November 10.
toofab.com
Wynonna Judd Addresses Rumors She's Fighting Sister Ashley Judd Over Late Mom Naomi's Estate
"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?'" Wynonna Judd is dispelling rumors of a feud with her sister Ashley Judd. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 58-year-old country singer opened up about claims of a rift between the...
toofab.com
Jersey Shore Recap: Angelina, Pauly D and Nikki Face Off After Wild Red Wine Fight
"If they start coming at me sideways ... I'm gonna lose my mind and it's not gonna be good." Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly D and Nikki Hall came face to face on this week's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" to hash out the explosive fight that ended with both women covered in red wine and a door in their hotel room for the weekend busted beyond repair.
