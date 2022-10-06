ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

toofab.com

Dua Lipa Addresses Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

"It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish." Dua Lipa says she's proudly single. During the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Levitate" opened up about her love life with guest Charli XCX.
toofab.com

'Falling For Christmas' Trailer: Lindsay Lohan Loses Memory In Netflix Rom-Com

Christmas came early this year as the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's highly-anticipated holiday movie is finally here. The Netflix rom-com stars Lohan as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who suffers from amnesia after getting into a ski accident," per the streamer. After losing her memory, she "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner," played by Chord Overstreet, "and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." Not only does this mark Lohan's return to rom-coms, but the actress recorded a rendition of a classic holiday hit -- "Jingle Bell Rock" (of course) -- and a snippet of the track is featured in the trailer. The full version will be available on November 4, and "Falling For Christmas" will be released on Netflix on November 10.
toofab.com

Lala Kent Says She 'Might Be in Love' One Year After Randall Emmett Split

"He's a unicorn," she said of the mystery man, jokingly adding, "I'm gonna need to have his baby or something." Lala Kent is opening up about her love life. While appearing on Friday's episode of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed details about a possible new romance, revealing she "might be in love" with a mystery man.
toofab.com

White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: More Jennifer Coolidge and Murder ... In Italy!

"The White Lotus" is back for another season -- and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya has returned, but this time, she's going to Italy! HBO dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy, which will feature Tanya and her boyfriend Greg (Jon Cries), along with a new group of characters who are on vacation at a luxury resort: The White Lotus Sicily. The new season, not unlike the first, "follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," per HBO. And similar to Season 1, it appears that murder will be involved. The star-studded cast also includes Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and more. "The White Lotus" Season 2, which will consist of seven episodes, premieres on October 30.
toofab.com

Jersey Shore Recap: Angelina, Pauly D and Nikki Face Off After Wild Red Wine Fight

"If they start coming at me sideways ... I'm gonna lose my mind and it's not gonna be good." Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly D and Nikki Hall came face to face on this week's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" to hash out the explosive fight that ended with both women covered in red wine and a door in their hotel room for the weekend busted beyond repair.
