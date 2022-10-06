Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC: Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Due to police activity, the Montano/Montgomery North Exit 228 was closed Saturday.
VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
KOAT 7
Emergency crews respond to balloon incident on Friday morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sky 7 was overhead as emergency crews responded to an incident involving a balloon near Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande in the bosque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to help a 70-year-old woman with pain that was inside of the balloon's basket after it lowered to avoid hitting a barrier.
2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
Albuquerque Police say Gibson speeders slowing down amid newer speed cameras
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s attempt to curb speeders with automated cameras installed on some streets seems to be working, according to data the city released Thursday. But the promising results only come from one street, and the analysis lacks detail. The newly released data shows “a significant decrease in speeding along Gibson in just the […]
Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
Paseo Del Norte open after balloon crash caused closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paseo Del Norte is back open after a balloon crash caused the eastbound right lane at the river bridge to be closed Friday. Albuquerque Police reported the balloon crash caused the closure. One woman was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.
Man faces six years for fatal Laguna Pueblo DWI crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An Acoma man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for a drunk driving crash on the Laguna Pueblo that killed his passenger. Anthony Faustine, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the crash in April 2020. Prosecutors say Faustine was twice the legal limit when he fled form law enforcement, lost […]
APD: SWAT situation leads to officer involved shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the SWAT was activated Wednesday night for a barricaded person on Betts St near Indian School and Constitution. Police say the suspect is in custody after a carjacking led to the SWAT standoff. Police say the carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro. They say officers tracked […]
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men expected to be released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of the man charged with shooting and killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, is expected to be released from federal custody. In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Shaheen Syed with lying on the ATF form used to purchase two firearms in June of 2021. […]
Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
‘Breaks my heart’: Video catches thieves stealing another Albuquerque trailer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves hooking up to a trailer and driving away with it early Thursday morning. “I came outside, saw the trailer was missing, and immediately called APD,” said Manford Mora. It was taken from a home, locks and all, near Unser and McMahon on Albuquerque’s northwest side. “My trailer was right […]
1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
rrobserver.com
One injured when balloon goes down in neighborhood
Balloon suffers rough landing near houses. (Garrison Wells/Observer) One woman suffered minor injuries when a balloon had a rough landing Friday morning. The balloon, said a crew member who was chasing it, ran low on fuel and the pilot started looking for a place to land. He was in an...
clayconews.com
Suicide by Cop? Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Being Investigated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico
Bernalillo, NM – On October 3, 2022, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting (OIS), involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Bernalillo Police Department (BPD). State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that at around 3:30 p.m., SCSO, and...
Shelter in place lifted after police take man into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School and YDI Head Start were placed in a shelter in place Wednesday morning. Police received initial reports of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people passing by in the area. When officers arrived on scene they say the man pointed the same item at them. […]
Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
