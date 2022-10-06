ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Emergency crews respond to balloon incident on Friday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sky 7 was overhead as emergency crews responded to an incident involving a balloon near Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande in the bosque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to help a 70-year-old woman with pain that was inside of the balloon's basket after it lowered to avoid hitting a barrier.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
KRQE News 13

Man faces six years for fatal Laguna Pueblo DWI crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An Acoma man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for a drunk driving crash on the Laguna Pueblo that killed his passenger. Anthony Faustine, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the crash in April 2020. Prosecutors say Faustine was twice the legal limit when he fled form law enforcement, lost […]
LAGUNA, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: SWAT situation leads to officer involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the SWAT was activated Wednesday night for a barricaded person on Betts St near Indian School and Constitution. Police say the suspect is in custody after a carjacking led to the SWAT standoff. Police say the carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro. They say officers tracked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

One injured when balloon goes down in neighborhood

Balloon suffers rough landing near houses. (Garrison Wells/Observer) One woman suffered minor injuries when a balloon had a rough landing Friday morning. The balloon, said a crew member who was chasing it, ran low on fuel and the pilot started looking for a place to land. He was in an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted after police take man into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School and YDI Head Start were placed in a shelter in place Wednesday morning. Police received initial reports of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people passing by in the area. When officers arrived on scene they say the man pointed the same item at them. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy