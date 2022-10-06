The shocking aftermath of the Tua Tagovailoa head injury; MSU @ Maryland Fri-YAY football preview; Maryland head coach Mike Locksley on MSU matchup | Current Sports | Sept. 29, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. “If it was a different game, he probably would’ve come back in,” Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
247Sports
Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player
Maryland football's most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who's been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they'll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
hubison.com
Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets
WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
baltimoreravens.com
Press Release: Ravens Rise High School Football Showdown
For five weeks during the 2022 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, mascot and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also attend, and both teams will be awarded apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective programs.
First female high school football head coach in Montgomery County kicks off the season
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: We originally stated that Patrice Bowman is the first woman to be the head coach of a high school football team in the DC area. Natalie Randolph was the first woman to be a head coach of a high school football team in the region when she led DC's Coolidge High School's varsity team from 2010-2013, including a Turkey Bowl appearance in 2011. Randolph is currently the Director of Equity, Justice, and Community at Sidwell Friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader, Member Admit To Murder, Drug Distribution In Southwest Baltimore
A leader and member of a Maryland “NFL” gang are expected to be sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges. Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, and member James...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
Baltimore company sending 25,000 lbs of chicken to Hurricane Ian victims
Workers at ITS Plant in South Baltimore will process 100 million pounds of chicken each year, and now, Holly Poultry is sending a semi-truck stacked full of meat to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
CBS News
Study: Baltimore ranked fourth worst city for work-life balance
Baltimore was ranked fourth worst in the nation for work-life balance, according to a new study. Cosmeticamedspa.com studied the 100 most populous cities in the United States, and came to their conclusion based on work ethic, income, employment of self-care professionals, crime rate and weather. Memphis was ranked first, following...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkar.org
Facilitators in Government Relations advocate for MSU and higher education
“We are advocates for the university,” says Wilbur. “We have a federal operation in Washington DC. Those two or three people work with Congress and the administration and the various departments and agencies. In Michigan, Katie and I work the state legislature. That's where we receive our largest sum of money on an annual basis for operational dollars to run the university. But it's not just budgetary. We respond and react to legislation that's introduced that could impact anybody on this campus. There are a lot of interesting voices that we have to make sure we hear from.
southbmore.com
Sliders Bar & Grille Sold to Alliance Restaurant Group
The Alliance Restaurant Group added to its portfolio last month by purchasing Sliders Bar & Grille at 504 Washington Blvd. in Ridgely’s Delight. The 4,300 sq. ft. sports bar, which is a popular pregame spot for Baltimore Orioles games, has been open across the street from Oriole Park at Camden Yards for almost 30 years. It goes by the tagline “771 feet away from home plate.”
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
foxbaltimore.com
The legend of fearless comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legend of fearless comedy is in Baltimore this weekend and he has a lot on his mind. Grab your tickets and prepare for the "king" himself, DC Curry, who shared more about his show and upcoming projects.
Comments / 0