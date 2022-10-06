Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
PWMania
WWE Extreme Rules Results – October 8, 2022
Pre Show hosts: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick & Peter Rosenburg. We get a video package hyping up the Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match. Pre Show panel (Expect for Kevin Patrick) predict Bayley is gonna win. We see highlights of the feud between Judgement Day & Edge that...
wrestlingrumors.net
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces He's Officially Leaving
A longtime WWE broadcaster is officially calling it quits. Jimmy Smith, who's the host of WWE Monday Night Raw, confirmed that his time with the organization is up. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Smith tweeted.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title
Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves' Brother And Top Lucha Rudo Signs With MLW
It turns out that WWE announcer Corey Graves isn't the only wrestler in his family. He has a brother who's a pretty accomplished grappler in his own right, and now said brother has earned himself a deal with a televised US wrestling promotion. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MLW has reached a deal with Sam Adonis. No details on the terms of the contract were revealed. Adonis, who is the younger brother of Graves, hasn't publicly commented on reports of his signing at this time.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Thinks It Would Be Disrespectful To Go After AEW Women's Title
Jade Cargill arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has yet to suffer a singles loss during her time in the promotion. In January, she won a tournament to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and has since continued to defeat every challenger that has stepped up to her.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status And Potential Return
Contrary to recent reports, it seems Jeff Hardy may not be back in the ring as soon as previously thought. According to PWInsider, Hardy is preparing for a pre-trial hearing set to take place later this month regarding his DUI arrest back in June. The report also claims that Hardy is not expected back with AEW until his legal issues are handled and the company feels confident that Hardy has a handle on his sobriety.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Pays Tribute To Fallen Wrestler On AEW Dynamite
Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale's win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on the third anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night ended up having deeper meaning for Athena. The AEW star took to Twitter last night to dedicate her win to former WWE developmental wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away earlier this week at 30.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star On Triple H Screwing Up By Letting Him Know He Was Going To Be Fired
WWE has been going through big changes in recent months and the company announces yesterday that Raw, SmackDown and NXT will all be getting new commentary teams over the next week. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be calling the action on Monday Night Raw which means Jimmy Smith is...
