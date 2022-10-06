ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

chscourier.com

Oaks Christian defeats CHS, 29-16

Last Friday night, the Coyotes suffered a 13 point defeat against the Oaks Christian Lions, powered by Lions running back Johnny Thompson’s 180 yards and three touchdowns. In the first half, the Coyotes defense allowed 22 of the 29 points the Lions scored. Offensively, wide receiver Aaron Butler and quarterback Alonzo Contreras were able to keep the Coyotes in the game. Butler had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Contreras completed 17 passes for 187 yards, as well as connecting on a touchdown with Butler.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
High School Football PRO

Canyon Country, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saugus, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
California Football
Santa Clarita, CA
Valencia, CA
Castaic, CA
California Sports
signalscv.com

Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia

A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Williams Ranch opens in Castaic

Williams Homes opened its master-planned community, Williams Ranch, in Castaic with an open house celebration featuring food, beverages, games, live music and the ability to tour 15 model homes. Williams Homes was founded by Lance and Sadie Williams in Santa Clarita. The approval process for the new housing community off...
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Seventh fire in two weeks breaks out in local riverbed

A small brush fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed on Friday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. The original call for service came in at 5:32 p.m., citing a fire had broke out in the wash near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene as of the time of this publication.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car

A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
South Pasadena News

Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena

A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KGET

2 women identified in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New Bee Canyon Hiking Trail Opens In Santa Clarita

A new open space trail, Bee Canyon, has opened up in Santa Clarita, offering yet another open space for residents to enjoy. On Friday, a dedication ceremony was held at Bee Canyon Open Space at 12858 Soledad Canyon Road, east of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country, where Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste talked about the new trail and amenities it offers the community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
realtree.com

Mountain Lion Attacks Young Boy at California Park

A mountain lion attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at California park Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. According to abc7.com, the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the cat bit him on the buttocks as he was climbing a stair case at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch. The Los Angeles County...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed

The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Finally Family Homes to host cornhole tournament Nov. 12

Local nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Cornhole Tournament, scheduled to take place Nov. 12 at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita. FFH is looking for sponsors, teams of cornhole competitors, and donations for the raffle and silent auction. The event will also offer sponsors free vendor tables at the event.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision

A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Our View | Lite, Miranda and Weste for Council

We love Santa Clarita and we love living here. Santa Clarita is one of the safest, cleanest cities in America. We have a fiscally responsible city, a very low crime rate and a very small homelessness problem compared to other cities our size. We also love the people who live...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

