Oaks Christian defeats CHS, 29-16
Last Friday night, the Coyotes suffered a 13 point defeat against the Oaks Christian Lions, powered by Lions running back Johnny Thompson’s 180 yards and three touchdowns. In the first half, the Coyotes defense allowed 22 of the 29 points the Lions scored. Offensively, wide receiver Aaron Butler and quarterback Alonzo Contreras were able to keep the Coyotes in the game. Butler had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Contreras completed 17 passes for 187 yards, as well as connecting on a touchdown with Butler.
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
Canyon Country, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Canyon Country, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canyon High School - Canyon Country football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia
A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.
Williams Ranch opens in Castaic
Williams Homes opened its master-planned community, Williams Ranch, in Castaic with an open house celebration featuring food, beverages, games, live music and the ability to tour 15 model homes. Williams Homes was founded by Lance and Sadie Williams in Santa Clarita. The approval process for the new housing community off...
Seventh fire in two weeks breaks out in local riverbed
A small brush fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed on Friday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. The original call for service came in at 5:32 p.m., citing a fire had broke out in the wash near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene as of the time of this publication.
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car
A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena
A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
New Bee Canyon Hiking Trail Opens In Santa Clarita
A new open space trail, Bee Canyon, has opened up in Santa Clarita, offering yet another open space for residents to enjoy. On Friday, a dedication ceremony was held at Bee Canyon Open Space at 12858 Soledad Canyon Road, east of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country, where Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste talked about the new trail and amenities it offers the community.
Mountain Lion Attacks Young Boy at California Park
A mountain lion attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at California park Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. According to abc7.com, the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the cat bit him on the buttocks as he was climbing a stair case at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch. The Los Angeles County...
Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed
The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Finally Family Homes to host cornhole tournament Nov. 12
Local nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Cornhole Tournament, scheduled to take place Nov. 12 at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita. FFH is looking for sponsors, teams of cornhole competitors, and donations for the raffle and silent auction. The event will also offer sponsors free vendor tables at the event.
Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to host veteran career fair
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions are scheduled to conduct a veteran career fair at the Curtiss-Wright facility at 28965 Ave. Penn, Valencia. The career fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley...
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision
A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
Our View | Lite, Miranda and Weste for Council
We love Santa Clarita and we love living here. Santa Clarita is one of the safest, cleanest cities in America. We have a fiscally responsible city, a very low crime rate and a very small homelessness problem compared to other cities our size. We also love the people who live...
