Last Friday night, the Coyotes suffered a 13 point defeat against the Oaks Christian Lions, powered by Lions running back Johnny Thompson’s 180 yards and three touchdowns. In the first half, the Coyotes defense allowed 22 of the 29 points the Lions scored. Offensively, wide receiver Aaron Butler and quarterback Alonzo Contreras were able to keep the Coyotes in the game. Butler had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Contreras completed 17 passes for 187 yards, as well as connecting on a touchdown with Butler.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO