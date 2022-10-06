ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment

Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Helmet#Bike#Seaport Village#House#The Tuckerton Tweed Ride#The Tuckerton Seaport#Baymen S Museum#Marine
Jersey Shore Online

Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past

LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
LAKEHURST, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckerton, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

New Oyster Shell Recycling Program Truck Makes the Rounds

Every Monday and Friday, Long Beach Township’s Oyster Recycling Program truck – now with a new vehicle wrap designed by the Jetty Rock Foundation – visits local restaurants to pick up oyster shells stockpiled following customers’ meals. This community project entails gathering the shells from the partner establishments for use to raise more oysters in Barnegat Bay. Spat (baby oysters) require a hard shell on which to grow; this is what the recycling initiative provides.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy