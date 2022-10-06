Read full article on original website
‘Immersive’ haunted trail in Wall, NJ is sure to scare the bejeezus out of you
WALL — Looking for something unique, different, and downright spooky to do on these hauntingly, frightful New Jersey weekends in October?. “The Conover Killings,” a small, but unique and immersive haunted trail attraction located at 3101 Hurley Pond Road, Wall Township. What is the story behind “The Conover...
CBS News
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment
Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past
LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
WOW! The Italian Street Festival and Parade This Weekend in Seaside Heights, NJ
Everyone is Italian this weekend in Ocean County. It's an annual fall event with plenty of great food, music, fun, and the big Columbus Day parade on Sunday and it's all happening from Friday through Sunday in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Join the festivities and head to Seaside Heights for...
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
Father-son duo charged with burglary in North Wildwood, NJ
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug. 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4,500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
thesandpaper.net
New Oyster Shell Recycling Program Truck Makes the Rounds
Every Monday and Friday, Long Beach Township’s Oyster Recycling Program truck – now with a new vehicle wrap designed by the Jetty Rock Foundation – visits local restaurants to pick up oyster shells stockpiled following customers’ meals. This community project entails gathering the shells from the partner establishments for use to raise more oysters in Barnegat Bay. Spat (baby oysters) require a hard shell on which to grow; this is what the recycling initiative provides.
North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion
WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
