pontevedrarecorder.com
Go for two: Sharks defeat Crusaders with late magic
It has been a crazy week for the Ponte Vedra Sharks football team, but it was capped in one of the more memorable finishes in program history, as the Sharks scored on a two-point conversion to hand Bishop Kenny its first loss of the season, 32-31 Oct. 7. It was...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Panthers unable to outlast Jackets in shootout
The Nease football team found themselves in a shootout on the road against St. Augustine and were just not quite able to keep the pace and suffered a 58-41 defeat Oct. 7. Both offenses went back and forth throughout the game and made highlight-reel plays left and right. The Panthers...
