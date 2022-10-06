Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
SF carjacking reported early Friday in Portola District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city’s Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police. The man […]
indybay.org
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
‘Blowing up’ KGO radio: San Francisco Bay Area loses local gem
"They call this 'blowing up a radio station,'" explained Brad Kava, a journalism professor at Cabrillo College.
EXCLUSIVE: Shots fired in daytime carjacking attempt at San Francisco shopping plaza
Video shows one of the two suspects fire multiple rounds at the blue Honda sedan. The news of the incident came as a shock to many who eat and shop at the popular, family-friendly shopping plaza.
San Francisco Examiner
Hundreds of SFPD, sheriff deputies' psych exams under state audit
State oversight officials plan to audit the psychological exams of hundreds of law enforcement officers in San Francisco, weeks after revelations that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office removed nearly four dozen deputies from active duty because they failed their exams. The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
sfbayview.com
Cold, brown water at Fillmore’s Plaza East!
On my way to the offices of the San Francisco Bay View National Black newspaper, Thursday, Sept. 29, I received a text from Dennis Williams of No Racism No Hate saying: “Half of Plaza East on Larch Way in the Fillmore is without hot water. Water is coming out cold and brown. Water heater is being replaced, but workers just said they installed a boiler but think a homeless person broke it already.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
Antioch girl, 16, reported missing in Hayward
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department and her parents say time is critical for getting the word out for the public's help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Man faces murder charge in botched robbery of Oakland Brinks armored truck
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested a man this week in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored Brinks truck last month. The incident from Sept. 23, at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, left one person dead and two people injured. Trevon Johnson, 27, of Vallejo, has been charged...
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
NBC Bay Area
4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
State to audit all police agencies in 3 Bay Area counties after 47 deputies found 'unsuitable'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing the hiring and training of law enforcement in California will now be auditing every police department in three Bay Area counties stemming from revelations that 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies were hired despite getting "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams.
Contra Costa Herald
In post of self-promoting comments Antioch Mayor Thorpe repeats Quinto family’s debunked false claims about police officers, in custody death
Quinto was not in police custody when he died in the hospital three days later from “excited delirium and prescription drugs”. Antioch Police Officers Association, Mayor Pro Tem Barbanica respond; Thorpe does not. By Allen D. Payton. In a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 6,...
UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester
BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: For Whom the El Camino Real Bell Signs Toll
El Camino Real (The Kings Highway) stretches for roughly 800 miles through the Golden State. It's also known as the Mission Trail, referring to the many missions founded initially by Father Junipero Serra. No doubt you have seen signs along this historic route in the shape of bells with the...
Comments / 0