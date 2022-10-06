ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Florida Society
St Augustine
floridasportsman.com

Checked the Palatka area..................

Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man with ax tries to enter Duval County elementary school, shot by officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday by Duval County schools police after officers say he tried to enter an elementary school holding a large ax. Superintendent Diana Greene said the suspect tried to gain entry through one entrance at Ruth Upson Elementary School, 1090 Dancy St. When that didn't work, he tried another door, Greene said, crediting the school's staff for following procedures preventing the suspect from entering.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island in the Top Three Again

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Amelia Island being recognized as the #3 Top Island in the U.S. Amelia Island’s #3 finish puts it in the company of #1 Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and #2 Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
ORANGE PARK, FL

