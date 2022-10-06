Read full article on original website
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.
playgroundmagazine.com
Central Florida’s Fall Festivals
Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
southfloridareporter.com
Things to Consider Before Moving to Florida
Known for its white sandy beaches and pleasant weather, Florida is an increasingly desirable place to live. There are many advantages to living in the Sunshine State, but there are some disadvantages to consider as well. Many people are interested in moving to Florida to enjoy the beach and warm...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
click orlando
Many Floridians now eligible for Transitional Sheltering Assistance after Ian, FEMA says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced residents of 19 Florida counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian qualify for the now-activated Transitional Sheltering Assistance program (TSA). The TSA program involves FEMA paying the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees to participating...
disneydining.com
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
‘Rebuild their lives’: Funding available for people whose homes, businesses were affected by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has announced multiple recovery programs available to homes and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. Individual assistance is accessible to people in need of financial and direct services who have uninsured or underinsured expenses or needs. “We have been working...
click orlando
A few showers for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will stay dry across Central Florida. Rain chances will be out of the forecast altogether for Friday and for Saturday. Expect a 20% coverage of rain on Sunday and a 30% coverage of rain on Columbus Day Monday. [TRENDING: ‘The roof went flying:’...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Latino families, some of them climate refugees, found a home in southwest Florida. Ian took it all away.
The water slipped in through the walls first, before there was a loud boom and it came spilling into the bedrooms of Jennifer Rosa Rivera’s apartment around 3 a.m. as Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. Rosa Rivera, 31, and her partner, Guillermo Cuero, faced a difficult choice to protect their...
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
click orlando
Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when
DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida's housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damage in Florida, Alaura Miller considered herself a part of the lower middle class. Now, she says, she's among the poor. The mobile home Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared with her 23-year-old son in the inland community of Arcadia was so severely damaged it will have to be demolished.
