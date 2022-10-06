ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Florida State
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
playgroundmagazine.com

Central Florida’s Fall Festivals

Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
southfloridareporter.com

Things to Consider Before Moving to Florida

Known for its white sandy beaches and pleasant weather, Florida is an increasingly desirable place to live. There are many advantages to living in the Sunshine State, but there are some disadvantages to consider as well. Many people are interested in moving to Florida to enjoy the beach and warm...
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
disneydining.com

Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!

If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
click orlando

A few showers for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will stay dry across Central Florida. Rain chances will be out of the forecast altogether for Friday and for Saturday. Expect a 20% coverage of rain on Sunday and a 30% coverage of rain on Columbus Day Monday. [TRENDING: ‘The roof went flying:’...
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
click orlando

Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when

DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
NBC News

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida's housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damage in Florida, Alaura Miller considered herself a part of the lower middle class. Now, she says, she's among the poor. The mobile home Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared with her 23-year-old son in the inland community of Arcadia was so severely damaged it will have to be demolished.
