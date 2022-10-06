ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Daily Mail

Survivor of China's forced labour camps launches legal bid to stop British shops selling clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves

A survivor of China’s forced labour camps is bringing a legal case to stop clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves being sold on British high streets. Lawyers claim that brands including Gap UK, Moss Bros, Levi Strauss and Sports Direct may be inadvertently stocking the garments. The companies deny this.
getnews.info

Indian Visa from USA, Philippines, Angola and Croatia Citizens

India is a rich and diverse country with many cultures and traditions, making it a perfect destination for adventure seekers. Because of this, more than a million USA citizens visited the country in 2018. Applying for Indian Visa for USA Citizens is easy and 100% online. Almost all nationalities require a visa for India, and USA citizens are no exception. You can apply online for Indian e-Visa for USA Citizens if you are planning to visit the country. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. The India e-Visa makes it easy for USA travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. USA travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for their India visa online. An Indian e-Visa for USA citizens grants them a stay of up to 60 days from the first date of entry into the country.
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands prime minister assured Australia on Thursday that he would not “endanger his country” by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific. Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made his first visit to the Australian capital Canberra since...
International Business Times

Chinese Ships Intrude Into Japan's Territorial Waters Near Contested Islands

Three Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japan's territorial waters near the contested Senkaku Islands on Wednesday, the 27th such intrusion this year and the first since Sept. 8. In addition to the three ships, reports said three other Chinese vessels, two of which appeared to be equipped with auto-cannons, were seen sailing in the zone.
