KEYC
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
KAAL-TV
Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
KAAL-TV
Free document shredding event to assist in scam prevention
(ABC 6 News) – In recent weeks, more and more people have fallen victim to serious scams, sometimes resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars. In Albert Lea Saturday morning, people had the opportunity to protect themselves and their finances from scammers. The Albert Lea Police Dep. teamed...
KAAL-TV
Community Food Response honors its volunteers
(ABC 6 News) – Community Food Response in Rochester has been serving people in need since 1993, through the help of local businesses and community members. “We have a dual mission. One half is to rescue edible food, keeping it out of our waste stream locally and the second half is to feed people who need it,” said CFR Board president Jeanne Thorson.
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
KAAL-TV
Elllison, Sanders make campaign stop in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Former presidential candidate and current Senator Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison were in Rochester Friday for a campaign event. The pair spoke at Rochester Community and Technical College, and talked about everything from election security to abortion and public safety. “We deserve...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Tensions flare at school board meeting: Police called, board candidate escorted out
Tensions flared during last week’s Cannon Falls School Board meeting, resulting in a call to the Cannon Falls Police Department and the removal of board candidate Mark Lund from the meeting. At the center of the events were Lund and School Board Chair Bob Brintnall. The tensions started as...
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
medcitybeat.com
Selling nostalgia: Rochester businesses bring low-res comfort into a high-res world
In the Rochester of not so long ago, pop culture nostalgia hits had to be collected piecemeal — through toy baggies at Savers, album bins at Salvation Army, VHS pits at Goodwill, and clothing racks at all three. Today, entrepreneurial collectors provide the city with curated nostalgic immersion. From...
Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?
Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
