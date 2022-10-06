ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams

ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Go for two: Sharks defeat Crusaders with late magic

It has been a crazy week for the Ponte Vedra Sharks football team, but it was capped in one of the more memorable finishes in program history, as the Sharks scored on a two-point conversion to hand Bishop Kenny its first loss of the season, 32-31 Oct. 7. It was...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Panthers unable to outlast Jackets in shootout

The Nease football team found themselves in a shootout on the road against St. Augustine and were just not quite able to keep the pace and suffered a 58-41 defeat Oct. 7. Both offenses went back and forth throughout the game and made highlight-reel plays left and right. The Panthers...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

