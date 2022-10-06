ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
News4Jax.com

How to save and make money while consignment shopping

Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville

Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.5.22: Boomtown

Early in his tenure as Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry said people wouldn’t recognize downtown by the time his eight years were up. A new report from Downtown Vision speaks to those transformations since 2015. The latest State of Downtown report outlines a continued pattern of growth from the beginning...
fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Action News Jax

Breeze Airways adds new route from JAX to New York

Jacksonville, Fla. — Travelers from Jacksonville International Airport have a new option to get to New York’s Westchester airport. Breeze Airways is celebrating its new route there by offering $49 fares. The promotional rate is good through Oct. 30 for travel from Nov. 1 to Feb. 14. Breeze...
