4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
Construction project around TIAA Bank Field near completion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ongoing construction and a new traffic pattern around TIAA Bank Field has affected many who travel through the area and to Jacksonville Jaguars football games over the last year, but the end is near. The city says the project is expected to be mostly completed by...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
News4Jax.com
How to save and make money while consignment shopping
Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
Barriers protecting sand dunes in Jacksonville Beach are being rebuilt
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In just three days, Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol came out to recover the barrier that protects the sand dunes it stretches out to about 2 miles across Jacksonville beach. “We really feel like it helped with the foot traffic and identifying that the dunes are...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville
Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
Dock assessment, repairs begin in Fernandina after Hurricane Ian damage
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Damage assessment started on Thursday at the Fernandina Harbor Marina after the remnants of Hurricane Ian left their mark. This comes at the same time some street improvement projects will also be kicking off, which will lead to some closures and a lot of movement in the area.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.5.22: Boomtown
Early in his tenure as Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry said people wouldn’t recognize downtown by the time his eight years were up. A new report from Downtown Vision speaks to those transformations since 2015. The latest State of Downtown report outlines a continued pattern of growth from the beginning...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven weeks of the high school football season are nearly in the books — the Northwest Classic is up on Saturday — and things are coming more and more into focus. There are eight unbeatens left in the area — Bartram Trail, Bradford, Brunswick,...
Looking to touch the stars? UNF hosting Astronomy Night for the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Would you like to peek at the distant stars and faraway galaxies? Well, the University of North Florida is giving the public the ability to do so. Beginning on Oct. 7, UNF will be hosting Astronomy Night. The physics department and the Astronomy Club will host free, monthly Astronomy Night sessions for all to enjoy.
Repairs begin today at the Fernandina Harbor Marina
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Starting today, parking lot A at the Fernandina Harbor Marina will be closed. The city is working to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian and to make improvements along the Front Street railroad crossing. The parking lot will be closed for four to six weeks.
fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Breeze Airways adds new route from JAX to New York
Jacksonville, Fla. — Travelers from Jacksonville International Airport have a new option to get to New York’s Westchester airport. Breeze Airways is celebrating its new route there by offering $49 fares. The promotional rate is good through Oct. 30 for travel from Nov. 1 to Feb. 14. Breeze...
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
