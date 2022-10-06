ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals & Halloween Fun in Jacksonville

If you’re ready to break out the plaid and sip on a pumpkin spiced latte, this fall the Jacksonville Moms event guide is for you! They have the scoop on the area’s best ways to celebrate fall — from pumpkin patches and fall festivals to Halloween fun and Trick-or-Treating around Jacksonville. Jacksonville Mom Co-Owner Megan Kilis stopped by the studio to give us tips on how to navigate fall family activities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

📸 Show us your Halloween & fall photos

It’s fall, y’all! And that means it’s time to see all those haunted house displays, creative costumes, spooky pets and pumpkin patches. SnapJAX is a great way to share and see some of the best fun Halloween and fall happenings around Jacksonville. To simply enjoy the photos,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
recordpatriot.com

Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday

Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How to save and make money while consignment shopping

Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show

Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville

Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

