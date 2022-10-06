Read full article on original website
The Best Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals & Halloween Fun in Jacksonville
If you’re ready to break out the plaid and sip on a pumpkin spiced latte, this fall the Jacksonville Moms event guide is for you! They have the scoop on the area’s best ways to celebrate fall — from pumpkin patches and fall festivals to Halloween fun and Trick-or-Treating around Jacksonville. Jacksonville Mom Co-Owner Megan Kilis stopped by the studio to give us tips on how to navigate fall family activities.
📸 Show us your Halloween & fall photos
It’s fall, y’all! And that means it’s time to see all those haunted house displays, creative costumes, spooky pets and pumpkin patches. SnapJAX is a great way to share and see some of the best fun Halloween and fall happenings around Jacksonville. To simply enjoy the photos,...
Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday
Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
Looking to touch the stars? UNF hosting Astronomy Night for the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Would you like to peek at the distant stars and faraway galaxies? Well, the University of North Florida is giving the public the ability to do so. Beginning on Oct. 7, UNF will be hosting Astronomy Night. The physics department and the Astronomy Club will host free, monthly Astronomy Night sessions for all to enjoy.
How to save and make money while consignment shopping
Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show
Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).
Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville
Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s help
The Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park is getting an update. The Orange Park Historical Society is replacing the pavers that honor veterans. The memorial was completed in 2012. Over the past 10 years, sun and rain have caused the painted letters to fade.
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
