Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida's Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
News4Jax.com
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be 'the coolest place in Jacksonville'
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City to host craft beer, wine festival
The Lake City–Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Oct. 22 at Darby Pavillion. Besides the beer and wine, the event will feature food trucks and live music. Both general admission and early admission tickets from $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP admission. Tickets are available online at gatewaybeerfest.com.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville
Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during 'Croctober' to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
First Coast News
Fallen Jacksonville firefighter to be honored by National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Michael Freeland, 36, will be honored this weekend by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. He died in the line of duty November 2021.
News4Jax.com
Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society 'Empty the Shelters'?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).
pontevedrarecorder.com
Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams
ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
'Warzone': Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
News4Jax.com
High school football '22: Results from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven weeks of the high school football season are nearly in the books — the Northwest Classic is up on Saturday — and things are coming more and more into focus. There are eight unbeatens left in the area — Bartram Trail, Bradford, Brunswick,...
Community members talk Downtown development, growth across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As city leaders look at current and future plans to enhance Downtown Jacksonville, people are speaking out with what they envision for the River City. Action News Jax told you about the 2022 State of Downtown Report that highlighted the nearly $5 billion in development projects in the pipeline.
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County's Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
