Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City to host craft beer, wine festival

The Lake City–Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Oct. 22 at Darby Pavillion. Besides the beer and wine, the event will feature food trucks and live music. Both general admission and early admission tickets from $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP admission. Tickets are available online at gatewaybeerfest.com.
LAKE CITY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville

Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams

ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

