ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wesley Wells Farm has been around for decades but more recently became open to the public. “We were just going to do a few rows of pumpkins to see if they grew in Florida and someone [Wesley] wanted to plant acres of them so we had to figure out a way to sell," Amanda Wells said. "We opened up fall of 2020 and we let people come out and pick pumpkins and we also have our family garden out there and they picked that too.”

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO