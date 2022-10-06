Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Fall is here and we couldn't be more excited to enjoy the cooler temperatures! There are lots of awesome events happening this weekend including Oktoberfest, a Jags home game, and Constellation Furyk and Friends golf tournament! We have ways to help in the community (including resources to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian). Be sure to scroll to the end for next weekend's poppin' lineup of events as well! We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list.
travelawaits.com
5 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In The South
Ranging from Florida to Texas, each of these cities has a long and interesting history. They have unique blends of cultures that make them more accepting of the unknown. It’s not surprising their hotels have spirits that want to remain there. All the hotels below are members of the...
St. Augustine welcomes guests back following Hurricane Ian
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Time and again, St. Augustine and all of Florida’s Historic Coast demonstrates that it is a resilient and hardy community. Hurricane Ian has moved on and things have returned to normal here. From Ponte Vedra Beach south to Marineland, and from St. Augustine Beach...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Hurricane Season
Just as regular as clockwork, my orange hurricane lilies popped up out of the ground in full bloom right before the predicted arrival of Hurricane Ian. I excavated a few bulbs from a friend’s yard behind her historic home in St. Augustine a number of years ago, and planted them around the front of my home. They have reproduced tremendously, and ever since I’ve been dividing the bulbs and passing them to friends. I planted a bunch of these divided bulbs in my backyard a while ago and forgot about them. But suddenly they appeared, and so did the warnings about the impending hurricane. Perfect timing.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams
ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
Wesley Wells Farm ready for fall family fun
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wesley Wells Farm has been around for decades but more recently became open to the public. “We were just going to do a few rows of pumpkins to see if they grew in Florida and someone [Wesley] wanted to plant acres of them so we had to figure out a way to sell," Amanda Wells said. "We opened up fall of 2020 and we let people come out and pick pumpkins and we also have our family garden out there and they picked that too.”
Ian put floodproofing efforts to the test in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian put some floodproofing techniques to the test in St. Augustine. Since hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, the city has implemented ways to keep rising water at bay. Some of them worked during Ian, and some of them did not. First...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
Fort Matanzas reopens for visitors
Fort Matanzas National Monument is now officially and immediately resuming its visitor services, including access to nature trails, the park visitor center, and the ferry service to-and-from historic Fort Matanzas. The National Park Service told Historic City News that the oceanside parking lot, boardwalk, and beach access at Fort Matanzas,...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Go for two: Sharks defeat Crusaders with late magic
It has been a crazy week for the Ponte Vedra Sharks football team, but it was capped in one of the more memorable finishes in program history, as the Sharks scored on a two-point conversion to hand Bishop Kenny its first loss of the season, 32-31 Oct. 7. It was...
