Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital brings free clinic to Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — The Critter Fixers are inviting you and your pet to a free pop-up clinic happening in Macon. Our Junior Journalist Abigail Brook Goss met with the Critter Fixers to get a scoop on what's in store. Did you know 70 percent of U.S. households own a...
Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited
Giant mosaics made using images of people who have experiences with cancer enjoying important milestones which could have been missed are to be showcased at an exhibit across October.Around 750 people who have had experiences with cancer submitted images of themselves attending memorable events, from weddings to graduations, to charity Worldwide Cancer Research, which used them to create a mosaic of a pioneering scientist.Dr Christine Dufes has been studying how prostate cancer responds to treatment and the 2m-by-2m image of her pays homage to the ability for research to prolong the life of cancer patients and allow them to be...
