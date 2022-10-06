If you’re ready to break out the plaid and sip on a pumpkin spiced latte, this fall the Jacksonville Moms event guide is for you! They have the scoop on the area’s best ways to celebrate fall — from pumpkin patches and fall festivals to Halloween fun and Trick-or-Treating around Jacksonville. Jacksonville Mom Co-Owner Megan Kilis stopped by the studio to give us tips on how to navigate fall family activities.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO