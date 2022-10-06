Just as regular as clockwork, my orange hurricane lilies popped up out of the ground in full bloom right before the predicted arrival of Hurricane Ian. I excavated a few bulbs from a friend’s yard behind her historic home in St. Augustine a number of years ago, and planted them around the front of my home. They have reproduced tremendously, and ever since I’ve been dividing the bulbs and passing them to friends. I planted a bunch of these divided bulbs in my backyard a while ago and forgot about them. But suddenly they appeared, and so did the warnings about the impending hurricane. Perfect timing.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO