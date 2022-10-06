ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program

St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
St Augustine responds to frequent questions

The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance. The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the...
Pat’s Wildways: Hurricane Season

Just as regular as clockwork, my orange hurricane lilies popped up out of the ground in full bloom right before the predicted arrival of Hurricane Ian. I excavated a few bulbs from a friend’s yard behind her historic home in St. Augustine a number of years ago, and planted them around the front of my home. They have reproduced tremendously, and ever since I’ve been dividing the bulbs and passing them to friends. I planted a bunch of these divided bulbs in my backyard a while ago and forgot about them. But suddenly they appeared, and so did the warnings about the impending hurricane. Perfect timing.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
