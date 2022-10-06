Read full article on original website
Related
Extensive hurricane debris cleanup underway in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Friday and into the weekend, many people in St. Augustine will be cleaning up from the damage Hurricane Ian caused. The clean-up began in the Davis Shores neighborhood. “Historically, we know it is hard hit so we’re going to start in those hard-hit areas,”...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program
St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
St Augustine responds to frequent questions
The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance. The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the...
‘We love this community’: Neighbors in Davis Shores, city leaders meet to talk storm recovery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors in Davis Shores met with city leaders Thursday afternoon to navigate the next steps in the rebuilding process – and to get their questions answered. Flooding was a reality for many neighbors who saw extensive damage from last week’s storm. Action News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian put floodproofing efforts to the test in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian put some floodproofing techniques to the test in St. Augustine. Since hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, the city has implemented ways to keep rising water at bay. Some of them worked during Ian, and some of them did not. First...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Hurricane Season
Just as regular as clockwork, my orange hurricane lilies popped up out of the ground in full bloom right before the predicted arrival of Hurricane Ian. I excavated a few bulbs from a friend’s yard behind her historic home in St. Augustine a number of years ago, and planted them around the front of my home. They have reproduced tremendously, and ever since I’ve been dividing the bulbs and passing them to friends. I planted a bunch of these divided bulbs in my backyard a while ago and forgot about them. But suddenly they appeared, and so did the warnings about the impending hurricane. Perfect timing.
RELATED PEOPLE
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-95 reopening near SR 16 in St. Johns County
UPDATE 7:30 a.m. - Lanes are starting to reopen. Traffic is slowly starting to move again. ORIGINAL STORY 6:15 a.m. - Traffic is being detoured around a crash on Interstate 95 between state roads 16 and 207 in St. Johns County. The crash, which happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday,...
St. Augustine community rallies together for a fellow firefighter injured in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the city of St. Augustine thanked firefighters for all that they do with a fundraiser and a car show. Locals are calling the day, “First Responder Appreciation Day.”. First Responder Appreciation Day is gesture of thanks from the people of St. Augustine. Today, it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Augustine welcomes guests back following Hurricane Ian
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Time and again, St. Augustine and all of Florida’s Historic Coast demonstrates that it is a resilient and hardy community. Hurricane Ian has moved on and things have returned to normal here. From Ponte Vedra Beach south to Marineland, and from St. Augustine Beach...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Gizmodo
Aerial Images Show Alarming Extent of Hurricane Ian's Devastation in Florida
Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, killing at least 105 people in the state and leaving destruction in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of households remain without electricity, and multiple counties are under boil water notices after the storm damaged crucial infrastructure. In an attempt to understand the full...
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
Comments / 0