WESH
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Dispatched to Help Hurricane Victims
Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Department have been sent to assist recovery efforts in southwest Florida, in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The Palm Coast Fire Department has deployed four members to southwest Florida to assist with emergency operations. Advanced...
daytonatimes.com
How to apply for FEMA help
Relief efforts are ongoing for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm, many are still in need of basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter. Here are some ways residents can see help. FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already received 18,512 applications for...
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
fox35orlando.com
Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
click orlando
Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need. Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply. Phase One of...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
fox35orlando.com
How to appeal a decision by FEMA for storm assistance
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Victims of Hurricane Ian who have applied for assistance from FEMA may be denied help, but FEMA does have a process to appeal decisions on ineligibility. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. It only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows, and doors. Sometimes people are denied assistance simply because they did not provide enough documentation or information during the application process.
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
fox35orlando.com
National Guard helps drain Ian's floodwaters from Florida hospital parking lot
SANFORD, Fla. - Members of the National Guard were using water to fight water as they battled floodwaters in the parking lot of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, in Sanford. They pumped the water into big balloons called "Tiger Dams." They used them instead of sandbags to block off the parking lot and pump the rest of the water out of the parking lot.
click orlando
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
click orlando
‘The roof went flying:’ Ormond Beach man sets up tent after hurricane blew his roof away
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – William Cullen of Ormond Beach is hanging onto what is left of his home after Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds tore through, leaving the home unlivable. “The patio came off, then the roof went flying over there, then the wall in the back buckled out,” Cullen said.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Bay News 9
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
