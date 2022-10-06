ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

WESH

FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery

The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

How to apply for FEMA help

Relief efforts are ongoing for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm, many are still in need of basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter. Here are some ways residents can see help. FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already received 18,512 applications for...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How to appeal a decision by FEMA for storm assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Victims of Hurricane Ian who have applied for assistance from FEMA may be denied help, but FEMA does have a process to appeal decisions on ineligibility. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. It only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows, and doors. Sometimes people are denied assistance simply because they did not provide enough documentation or information during the application process.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

National Guard helps drain Ian's floodwaters from Florida hospital parking lot

SANFORD, Fla. - Members of the National Guard were using water to fight water as they battled floodwaters in the parking lot of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, in Sanford. They pumped the water into big balloons called "Tiger Dams." They used them instead of sandbags to block off the parking lot and pump the rest of the water out of the parking lot.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
Bay News 9

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

