ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Go for two: Sharks defeat Crusaders with late magic

It has been a crazy week for the Ponte Vedra Sharks football team, but it was capped in one of the more memorable finishes in program history, as the Sharks scored on a two-point conversion to hand Bishop Kenny its first loss of the season, 32-31 Oct. 7. It was...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Panthers unable to outlast Jackets in shootout

The Nease football team found themselves in a shootout on the road against St. Augustine and were just not quite able to keep the pace and suffered a 58-41 defeat Oct. 7. Both offenses went back and forth throughout the game and made highlight-reel plays left and right. The Panthers...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy