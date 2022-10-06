1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO