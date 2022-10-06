ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight: Watch the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards on CW17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. The in-person award gala was held on Sept. 17. News4JAX invites you to take part in a special showing Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. on CW17. Don’t miss...
Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race

1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday

Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race

Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.
Teacher of the Week: Iesha Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s honoree, we go to the halls of Ed White High School where dance teacher Iesha Williams is doing more than just a jazz turn with her students. Mrs. Williams is teaching them what it means to be leaders and go after what they want.
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
New pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services

Samantha Howell | Three Rivers Legal Services Pro Bono Director. I am the new pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services Inc. Since this is my first article in the Jacksonville Bar Association Bar Bulletin, I will share a little about myself. I was born in Kentucky and lived...
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
Jacksonville Bold for 10.5.22: Boomtown

Early in his tenure as Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry said people wouldn’t recognize downtown by the time his eight years were up. A new report from Downtown Vision speaks to those transformations since 2015. The latest State of Downtown report outlines a continued pattern of growth from the beginning...
Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville

Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said it happened at about 2:48 p.m. She said a man approached the entrance and that school staff followed procedures, not allowing him inside. The school went into lockdown.
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
