FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Tonight: Watch the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards on CW17
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. The in-person award gala was held on Sept. 17. News4JAX invites you to take part in a special showing Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. on CW17. Don’t miss...
residentnews.net
Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race
1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
recordpatriot.com
Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday
Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
floridapolitics.com
Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race
Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.
Teacher of the Week: Iesha Williams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s honoree, we go to the halls of Ed White High School where dance teacher Iesha Williams is doing more than just a jazz turn with her students. Mrs. Williams is teaching them what it means to be leaders and go after what they want.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
New pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services
Samantha Howell | Three Rivers Legal Services Pro Bono Director. I am the new pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services Inc. Since this is my first article in the Jacksonville Bar Association Bar Bulletin, I will share a little about myself. I was born in Kentucky and lived...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.5.22: Boomtown
Early in his tenure as Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry said people wouldn’t recognize downtown by the time his eight years were up. A new report from Downtown Vision speaks to those transformations since 2015. The latest State of Downtown report outlines a continued pattern of growth from the beginning...
Jacksonville school responds to controversial homework assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A private Christian school is responding after an investigation into a second grade homework assignment and a student being removed from the classroom. Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a second grade student brought home a homework assignment that read, “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bath tub.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville
Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven weeks of the high school football season are nearly in the books — the Northwest Classic is up on Saturday — and things are coming more and more into focus. There are eight unbeatens left in the area — Bartram Trail, Bradford, Brunswick,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
click orlando
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said it happened at about 2:48 p.m. She said a man approached the entrance and that school staff followed procedures, not allowing him inside. The school went into lockdown.
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
Construction project around TIAA Bank Field near completion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ongoing construction and a new traffic pattern around TIAA Bank Field has affected many who travel through the area and to Jacksonville Jaguars football games over the last year, but the end is near. The city says the project is expected to be mostly completed by...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
News4Jax.com
Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year. The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX...
