Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Butte VA to host vaccine clinic

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte VA Clinic will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic for veterans next Wednesday. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers released the following:. Butte VA Clinic (40 Three Bears...
BUTTE, MT
Butte, MT
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
ENNIS, MT
NBCMontana

Butte's historic caretaker home slowly comes back to life

Butte-Silver Bow has a tremendous amount of history and it’s not all just in Uptown Butte. Built in 1913, the caretaker home near Basin Creek Reservoir has been in a state of disrepair and decay for decades. But thanks to the work of locals involved with historic preservation, the home is slowly coming back to life.
BUTTE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

FWP to release more pheasants before season opens

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
HELENA, MT
#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
Montana Talks

“Ghost Signs” of Uptown Butte still haunting the hill

With Halloween at the end of the month, October in Butte always brings out stories of Butte's famous haunted locations and spirits of the past that still may roam today. The Dumas Brothel. The Centerville Ghost. The Cabbage Patch. But what about Butte's ghost...signs? Uptown Butte was once one of the Northwest's most vibrant economical and cultural centers and as such her streets were adorned with, well, customers. Here is a look at some of the signs from the past you'll find in Uptown Butte advertising businesses, products and services that are still visible, and in some cases still around, today.
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday

BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
ANACONDA, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier High girls flag football wins state championship

KALISPELL, MONT. — With the help from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, a handful of schools in the Treasure State were sponsored to form a girl's flag football league. The pilot program sponsored by the Falcons consisted of Butte, Flathead and Glacier High School. Glacier High Head Coach Mark...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
KALISPELL, MT

