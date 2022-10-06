Read full article on original website
Three Forks City officials plan to construct $5.5 million flood project
The city of Three Forks sits at the headwaters of the Missouri River where the Gallatin, Madison and Jefferson Rivers converge.
Montana Historical Society temporarily closes 2 galleries as construction continues
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will temporarily close two galleries due to construction. The popular Charles M. Russell Gallery and the Lobby Gallery will remain open during construction on the Montana Heritage Center. The cost of the construction is $81.4 million. The Heritage Center is anticipated to...
Butte VA to host vaccine clinic
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte VA Clinic will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic for veterans next Wednesday. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers released the following:. Butte VA Clinic (40 Three Bears...
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
Butte's historic caretaker home slowly comes back to life
Butte-Silver Bow has a tremendous amount of history and it’s not all just in Uptown Butte. Built in 1913, the caretaker home near Basin Creek Reservoir has been in a state of disrepair and decay for decades. But thanks to the work of locals involved with historic preservation, the home is slowly coming back to life.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
FWP to release more pheasants before season opens
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
Carroll College gets visit from Montana National Guard helicopter
The Carroll College campus got a special visit Friday, as a Chinook helicopter from the Montana National Guard’s aviation unit in Helena landed on a practice field.
“Ghost Signs” of Uptown Butte still haunting the hill
With Halloween at the end of the month, October in Butte always brings out stories of Butte's famous haunted locations and spirits of the past that still may roam today. The Dumas Brothel. The Centerville Ghost. The Cabbage Patch. But what about Butte's ghost...signs? Uptown Butte was once one of the Northwest's most vibrant economical and cultural centers and as such her streets were adorned with, well, customers. Here is a look at some of the signs from the past you'll find in Uptown Butte advertising businesses, products and services that are still visible, and in some cases still around, today.
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday
BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
Info sought on Anaconda bar burglary
The Midway Bar in Anaconda was reportedly burglarized Monday morning and local law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation.
Glacier High girls flag football wins state championship
KALISPELL, MONT. — With the help from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, a handful of schools in the Treasure State were sponsored to form a girl's flag football league. The pilot program sponsored by the Falcons consisted of Butte, Flathead and Glacier High School. Glacier High Head Coach Mark...
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
