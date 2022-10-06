Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Boiling Springs standout Brooke Graham wins second District 3 2A golf title
YORK – That’s two postseason tournaments in with the same result for Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham. Graham completed her wire-to-wire victory Saturday at the District 3 Class 2A Championships at Honey Run Golf Club, the senior firing a final round 9-over 81 under tough conditions. Wind gusts...
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
Lower Dauphin field hockey blanks Cumberland Valley behind Katelyn Strawser’s multi-goal performance
In a marquee Mid-Penn field hockey showdown, Lower Dauphin (8-3-1) rode a strong first half to a 2-0 victory against Cumberland Valley (8-3) Friday. Katelyn Strawser gave the Falcons an early lead with a first-quarter goal. Avery Pollock and Brynn Shaffer picked up assists on the tally. Strawser extended the...
Ashley Economopoulos’ 2 goals lift Lower Dauphin to soccer win against Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG - Waking up on a breezy Saturday morning isn’t always the most fun, but if you can go and get a win like Lower Dauphin did it isn’t so bad, either. And, while the Falcons (11-2-1) had to wait four days for their rematch - with Tuesday’s contest being rescheduled due to the weather from Hurricane Ian - Nic Amici’s crew evened out the regular-season series with a 2-1 win against Mechanicsburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein surges to runner-up finish at District 3 Golf
YORK – On the golf course, Lane Krosse said he prefers to be the hunted over the hunter. Controlling the pace of his game, particularly with the lead, determines how aggressive his nearest competitors must be in order to catch Dallastown’s talented golfer. No one caught Krosse Saturday...
Finn Furmanek’s 5 touchdowns lead State College past Carlisle
Finn Furmanek was a problem for which Carlisle had no answers Friday night in a 49-20 loss at State College. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior accounted for 300 yards — 219 passing, 81 rushing — and five touchdowns. He finished 5-of-8 passing with three touchdown tosses — two to Ty Salazer and one to D’Antae Sheffey.
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 7
CV beats CD 35-21 at Landis Field in Harrisburg The home stretch is here in the Mid-Penn football season, and strong performances are abound across the conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Susquenita field hockey loses to Greenwood, Newport
Susquenita field hockey had a rough week in the Tri-Valley League. Playing the top two schools in the league for the second and third time this year, Newport and Greenwood, the results were similar to before. The Blackhawks started the week with a game against Greenwood.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mechanicsburg field hockey overcomes early deficit to down State College in Title IX Celebration game
State College came out of the gates with a purpose, but Mechanicsburg weathered an early deficit to battle to a tightly-contested 4-3 victory at University Park Friday. The Little Lions netted two goals in the first three minutes of play to build an early lead. Ella Tambroni gave the Lions a lead just over a minute into the first quarter. Maddy Shomo doubled the lead less than two minutes later.
Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer takes down Bermudian Springs, 2-1
Second half goals by Mitch Lagoe and Caleb Baine lifted Greencastle-Antrim to a 2-1 non-conference victory over Bermudian Springs Saturday. Ethan Ford recorded 10 saves in net for the Blue Devils, who move to 9-4-0 on the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Perry boys’ soccer wallops Gettysburg, 6-1
Now that’s how one should close out a remarkably successful first half – with energy, passion and want-to, not to mention an impressive positive result. And with eight games remaining on their regular-season slate, West Perry’s Mustangs hope their splendid front end leads to a memorable second half.
Stone Saunders throws for 275 yards, 4 TDs as Bishop McDevitt cruises past Hershey
HARRISBURG – Bishop McDevitt is not an easy opponent for any high school football team but Hershey, riding a three-game winning streak entering Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division clash, appeared ready to challenge the Crusaders in the game’s opening minutes. Hershey defense forced McDevitt to punt...
Despite tight defense, Susquenita falls to Camp Hill, 10-7
Susquenita traveled to Seibert Park in Camp Hill to take on the Lions on Sept. 30. The Blackhawks (2-3) were in need of a big win over Camp Hill (3-1). The contest was very slow to start, with both offenses picking up just eight first downs throughout the entire first half. The Blackhawk offense was struggling, but the defense was able to pick up the slack.
Week 7 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just a few weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s time for a lot of teams to make their push into the playoffs. In this week’s Countdown to Kickoff, Nick Petraccione breaks down the biggest Friday games, including a battle between two undefeated teams, and Dan Tomaso […]
Colton Hoffman, Josh Patrick, Bryce Phillips help Red Land down Palmyra
When you are trying to jumpstart a program you’ve got to go all out to get wins. That’s exactly what Red Land did Friday in a 19-9 win over Palmyra.
Brady Heiser, Jayden Johnson combine to lead Gettysburg past Waynesboro
It is Gettysburg’s first season back in the Mid-Penn and the list of schools who wish that wasn’t so — or that the Warriors would have at least waited another year — continues to grow. Waynesboro joined the ranks Friday falling at Gettysburg, 21-10.
Cole Bartram’s big night helps Northern survive East Pennsboro in double overtime
ENOLA - For a while Friday it felt like Northern and East Pennsboro might play football all night. The Mid-Penn Colonial foes traded blows through four quarters, and tussled right into not one, but two overtimes before Northern managed to put down the Panthers, 28-27. Maybe the teams would still...
West Perry football knocks off Boiling Springs
West Perry head coach Bob Boden expected the first heavy dose of adversity for his undefeated and rarely challenged football team to be served by an explosive Boiling Springs squad that had stumbled through a few hard-fought losses to high-achieving teams like Gettysburg and Steel-High. It turns out, even the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0