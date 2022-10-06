ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

PennLive.com

Ashley Economopoulos’ 2 goals lift Lower Dauphin to soccer win against Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG - Waking up on a breezy Saturday morning isn’t always the most fun, but if you can go and get a win like Lower Dauphin did it isn’t so bad, either. And, while the Falcons (11-2-1) had to wait four days for their rematch - with Tuesday’s contest being rescheduled due to the weather from Hurricane Ian - Nic Amici’s crew evened out the regular-season series with a 2-1 win against Mechanicsburg.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita field hockey loses to Greenwood, Newport

Susquenita field hockey had a rough week in the Tri-Valley League. Playing the top two schools in the league for the second and third time this year, Newport and Greenwood, the results were similar to before. The Blackhawks started the week with a game against Greenwood.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg field hockey overcomes early deficit to down State College in Title IX Celebration game

State College came out of the gates with a purpose, but Mechanicsburg weathered an early deficit to battle to a tightly-contested 4-3 victory at University Park Friday. The Little Lions netted two goals in the first three minutes of play to build an early lead. Ella Tambroni gave the Lions a lead just over a minute into the first quarter. Maddy Shomo doubled the lead less than two minutes later.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry boys’ soccer wallops Gettysburg, 6-1

Now that’s how one should close out a remarkably successful first half – with energy, passion and want-to, not to mention an impressive positive result. And with eight games remaining on their regular-season slate, West Perry’s Mustangs hope their splendid front end leads to a memorable second half.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Despite tight defense, Susquenita falls to Camp Hill, 10-7

Susquenita traveled to Seibert Park in Camp Hill to take on the Lions on Sept. 30. The Blackhawks (2-3) were in need of a big win over Camp Hill (3-1). The contest was very slow to start, with both offenses picking up just eight first downs throughout the entire first half. The Blackhawk offense was struggling, but the defense was able to pick up the slack.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry football knocks off Boiling Springs

West Perry head coach Bob Boden expected the first heavy dose of adversity for his undefeated and rarely challenged football team to be served by an explosive Boiling Springs squad that had stumbled through a few hard-fought losses to high-achieving teams like Gettysburg and Steel-High. It turns out, even the...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
