Susquenita traveled to Seibert Park in Camp Hill to take on the Lions on Sept. 30. The Blackhawks (2-3) were in need of a big win over Camp Hill (3-1). The contest was very slow to start, with both offenses picking up just eight first downs throughout the entire first half. The Blackhawk offense was struggling, but the defense was able to pick up the slack.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO