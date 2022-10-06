Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
U of I expects biggest crowd of season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
newschannel20.com
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
newschannel20.com
Terrance Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In a little over three weeks, Illinois men's basketball debuts their highly touted 2022 team that everyone has been talking about in the college basketball world for months. Fighting Illini senior guard and Texas tech transfer Terrance Shannon Jr. has been named to the Preseason All-Big...
newschannel20.com
CU 'One-to-One' Mentoring Program announces upcoming dates
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana 'One-to-One" mentoring program announced upcoming training dates for their mentors. The CU 'One-to-One" mentoring program is a cross-distance program between Unit 4's Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program started about 28 years ago and is still a top priority for Unit 4...
newschannel20.com
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
newschannel20.com
Family displaced after Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
newschannel20.com
Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
newschannel20.com
3 arrested in central Illinois after multiple drugs found in car
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people from Ohio were arrested Thursday in Urbana. The Urbana Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle stored at Tatman's Towing. Police say that they learned that prior to their arrival, one of the people involved with that vehicle had come to...
newschannel20.com
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
newschannel20.com
Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
newschannel20.com
Arrest made in 2021 murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois woman was arrested on methamphetamine charges. April Bigler was charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and prior unlawful possession of controlled substance conviction. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Bigler was found on Tuesday with...
newschannel20.com
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
newschannel20.com
Teen sentenced in connection with Lyft driver's death
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign teen was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation for his role in the murder of Kristian Philpotts. Philpotts was driving for Lyft in January when he was fatally shot in the...
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested after threatening man with knife, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after the University of Illinois Police Department said she was threatening a man with a knife. U of I police arrested Evelyn D. Bellamy, 47, of Champaign, around 12:44 a.m. for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
newschannel20.com
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
newschannel20.com
Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
