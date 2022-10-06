ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ghoulish Getaways: 5 Terrifyingly Terrific Haunted Places in Colorado

DENVER - Oct. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- The Stanley Hotel. Any horror movie fanatic can not miss an opportunity to book a stay or place a visit at the infamous Stanley Hotel. The hotel known for inspiring the beloved author Stephen King, the Stanley Hotel has loomed over Estes Park for over 100 years. Guests and visitors speak of chilling children laughing late at night. Meanwhile, the staff claims to hear a piano play all on its own! Don't believe us? Take a look, and maybe you'll meet some of the hotel's endeavored guests….
DENVER, CO
Ex-state police trooper pleads guilty in OT scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has avoided jail after admitting to his role in a widespread overtime abuse scandal that roiled the department and led to several reforms. David Keefe, 57, the former commander of the Weston barracks, was sentenced Thursday to two years of...
WESTON, MA

