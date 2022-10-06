DENVER - Oct. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- The Stanley Hotel. Any horror movie fanatic can not miss an opportunity to book a stay or place a visit at the infamous Stanley Hotel. The hotel known for inspiring the beloved author Stephen King, the Stanley Hotel has loomed over Estes Park for over 100 years. Guests and visitors speak of chilling children laughing late at night. Meanwhile, the staff claims to hear a piano play all on its own! Don't believe us? Take a look, and maybe you'll meet some of the hotel's endeavored guests….

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO